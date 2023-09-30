The 'Stuart Broad End': Ashes star's big honour

Old Trafford has the Jimmy Anderson End. Now Trent Bridge has paid Stuart Broad a rare tribute

The Pavilion End at Trent Bridge is to be renamed the Stuart Broad End in honour of the Nottinghamshire and England bowler.

The 37-year-old announced his retirement at the end of this summer's Ashes series after a career that made him Nottinghamshire's most successful bowler on the international stage.

Broad took 604 Test wickets, including the only hat-trick in the format taken at Trent Bridge, against India in 2011, while his 8-15 against Australia in 2015 is the best bowling performance in the venue's history.

"When I first visited Trent Bridge as a kid with dreams of pulling on the Nottinghamshire and England jerseys I could never have imagined I'd be fortunate enough to enjoy so many memorable moments in the game," said Broad.

"It's a bit surreal to think that part of the ground where I fell in love with cricket will now bear my name.

"Playing for Notts has meant so much to me, and I've been so grateful that, wherever my career has taken me, I've always been able to come home to Trent Bridge.

"As someone who is Nottingham born and bred, this is an incredibly proud moment for myself and my family."

Nottinghamshire chairman Andy Hunt added: "Stuart's achievements at the highest level are quite remarkable - it's highly unlikely we'll ever see another English bowler match his record over the past 15 years, let alone one from within our county's borders.

"Throughout that time, Stuart has been the perfect ambassador for Nottinghamshire.

"It feels only fitting that the end of his home ground where he recorded some of his greatest achievements will now serve as a permanent honour to his cricketing career."

Broad follows his long-time bowling partner James Anderson in being honoured like this. In 2020, Old Trafford renamed its Pavilion End the 'James Anderson End'.