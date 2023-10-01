Harris overlooked as Aussies bowl first in summer opener

01:31 Play video 250 up: Best of Alyssa Healy in the green and gold

Alyssa Healy has won the toss in her 250th match for Australia, electing to bowl first against West Indies at North Sydney Oval in the opening T20I of the international season.

Phoebe Litchfield has edged out Grace Harris for a spot in the XI, in the only change to the XI Australia fielded in their last T20I at Lord’s in July.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c,wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown #AUSvWI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 1, 2023

West Indies XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James, Rashada Williams #AUSvWI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 1, 2023

Harris played all three T20Is during the multi-format Ashes while Litchfield carried the drinks, but the 20-year-old left-hander has earned her opportunity following an outstanding run playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Litchfield finished third on the runs table with 279 runs at a strike rate of 132.85 across 10 matches.

The explosive Harris hit scores of 0, 9 and 25 during the Ashes T20Is, and had a lean campaign for London Spirit in The Hundred – although she did finish the season on a high with a 47-ball 87.

Litchfield, who has opened the batting in Australia’s last three one-day series, slots into the middle order while Healy will open alongside Beth Mooney.

01:13 Play video Road to the World Cup starts with Windies series: Healy

The match is Healy’s 250th international across all formats, as she becomes just the third Australian woman to the milestone behind Ellyse Perry and Alex Blackwell.

Megan Schutt is playing her 100th T20I.

Australia have only lost a T20I to the West Indies on one occasion – notably, the 2016 World Cup final in India – but Healy said she would take nothing for granted.

The hosts are looking to find another level in their T20 game after losing the 20-over leg of the multi-format Ashes 2-1, their first series defeat in the format since 2018.

"Everyone's beating everyone in international cricket at the moment, which is super exciting for our game," Healy said.

"And I think the West Indies can beat anybody on any day, given the firepower that they have in their line-up."

01:28 Play video Big stadium matches the next horizon for Aussie women

West Indian captain Hayley Matthews has vowed her side will look to 'push the limits' of their T20 game against the all-conquering Australians.

While acknowledging Australia remain the best team in the world, Matthews admitted she would take confidence from England's success against Australia in the recent women's Ashes series.

"It's hard to say that they're not the best team in the world," Matthews said.

"But one thing I can say is that we're definitely up for the challenge.

"As a team, and individually, we would have all watched some of the games and saw where England did really well.

"But at the same time we know cricket as a sport is played each day, match-up versus match-up.

"What we can focus a lot on is really going out there and playing our best brand of cricket.

"And just trying to go out there and do our best every time we step on the pitch. And hopefully that brings about some good results."

CommBank T20s v West Indies 2023

First T20: October 1, North Sydney Oval, 12pm AEDT

Second T20: October 2, North Sydney Oval, 7.05pm AEDT

Third T20: October 5, Allan Border Field, 7.05pm AEDT

CommBank ODIs v West Indies 2023

First ODI: October 8, Allan Border Field, 10.35am AEDT

Second ODI: October 12, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

First ODI: October 14, Junction Oval, 10.05am AEDT

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20Is only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King (ODIs only), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams