Marnus Labuschagne explains to the Unplayable Podcast just how he learned he'd made the World Cup squad
Unplayable Podcast: Marnus chats World Cup call-up and coffee
Most of Australia's squad has World Cup experience one way or another, but for Marnus Labuschagne it will be his first tournament of this ilk.
The middle order batter (and leg-spinner) sits down with Josh Schonafinger and Jack Paynter in Hyderabad to explain the emotions of the call-up, the tweaks he's made and his coffee business, The Run Club.
Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures
Warm-up match: No result v Netherlands
Warm-up match: October 3: v Pakistan, Hyderabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
October 8: v India, Chennai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
October 12: v South Africa, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
October 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT
November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT
November 15: First semi-final, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
November 16: Second semi-final, Kolkata (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa