Stokes ruled out as NZ bowl first in World Cup opener

The teams are in for the opening match of the 2023 men's ODI World Cup

Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the World Cup opener with England opting not to risk their superstar allrounder against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Ashes nemesis Harry Brook – who replaced struggling batter Jason Roy in England's final 15-player squad – comes into the XI as stand-in New Zealand skipper Tom Latham asking the reigning champions to bat first in the first match of the tournament at Narendra Modi Stadium.

England XI: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c, wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Dawid Malan has been given the nod partner Jonny Bairstow at the top of the order with Brook slotting in at No.4.

Stokes, who came out of one-day international retirement to play in the 2023 World Cup as a specialist batter, was revealed to be battling a "hip niggle" on match eve.

The Test skipper announced his importance to England's title hopes with a blazing 124-ball 182 that included nine sixes batting at No.4 against the Kiwis last month.

Ben Stokes goes through his paces in a pre-match fitness test // Getty

"It's not a time to take big risks on someone at the start of the tournament," captain Jos Buttler said. "Nearer the end maybe you do take more of a risk with people's injuries. But it's going to be a long tournament."

New Zealand will also be without star duo Kane Williamson (knee) and Tim Southee (thumb) for the rematch of the epic 2019 decider at Lord's. Speedster Lockie Ferguson also misses the match with back stiffness.

Williamson batted in both of New Zealand's warm-up matches, scoring 54 and 37 as he continues his recovery for surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in April.

Southee also had surgery two weeks ago on his right thumb that he dislocated against in the fourth ODI against England prior to the tournament.

Trent Boult will lead the Black Caps attack, with pace support provided by Matt Henry and allrounder Jimmy Neesham. Allrounders Mitchell Santner and Mark Chapman will provide the spin overs.