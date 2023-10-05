Unplayable Podcast: Carey ready to add to World Cup reputation

In safe hands: Australia's World Cup tilt begins in just a few days and Alex Carey joins the show

Alex Carey had a fabulous 2019 World Cup, establishing himself in the Australian line-up with a string of great innings.

Now four years later the wicketkeeper is ready to do it all again, this time in India. The chat with Alex begins at 10:24.

Before that, from the stands of MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Josh Schonafinger and Jack Paynter give you the latest on Australia's squad, predicted line up and even a nod to New Zealand's incredible opening-match victory.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

Warm-up match: No result v Netherlands

Warm-up match: Defeated Pakistan by 14 runs

October 8: v India, Chennai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 12: v South Africa, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

November 15: First semi-final, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 16: Second semi-final, Kolkata (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa