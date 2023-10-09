Sandhu, Richardson unlikely heroes as Bulls ambush NSW

The tailenders combine for a record 73-run 10th-wicket stand to seal an incredible Marsh Cup win

10:00 Play video NSW v Queensland | Marsh One-Day Cup

Queensland pacemen Gurinder Sandhu and Kane Richardson have combined for the largest 10th-wicket partnership in Marsh Cup history and hoisted the Bulls to a stunning one-wicket victory over NSW.

The Blues posted only 217 runs at the usually batter-friendly North Sydney Oval on Monday but looked on track to defend the total courtesy of part-time paceman Jack Edwards (4-38) and debutant Jack Nisbet (3-59).

Sam Heazlett (58) had been the pick of the Bulls' batters on Monday but when he edged Chris Green to Edwards at point, the visitors looked in serious danger at 9-146.

02:09 Play video Queensland pair break record in match-winning stand

Sandhu (46 off 45 balls) and Richardson (36 off 34) were the Bulls' last hopes, and the Queensland quicks struck a 73-run partnership that yielded 12 boundaries and eclipsed the competition's previous best 10th-wicket stand (61 runs).

Sandhu was particularly influential, hitting Nisbet for back-to-back fours in the 31st over, while Richardson smacked the debutant over long on for a rare six two overs later.

When Sandhu hit the ball straight down the ground from Edwards' bowling, the target required was into single figures.

Richardson belted the ball over long off and into the O'Reilly Stand for a six that sealed a famous victory for the Bulls in the 38th over.

Sandhu had been similarly influential with his bowling, swinging the ball with ease and reducing the Blues to 2-4 inside three overs.

He could have had a third early wicket but was denied an lbw appeal against Moises Henriques, who went on to steady the NSW innings in a 126-run partnership with opener Daniel Hughes (59).

Henriques brought up his half-century by pulling Matt Renshaw over deep mid-wicket for one of his four sixes and went on to make a match-high 82.

01:58 Play video Henriques moves through the gears with fluent 82

But Jack Wildermuth broke the partnership when he caught Hughes at fine leg from Liam Guthrie's bowling in the 22nd over, sparking a NSW collapse of 8-87.