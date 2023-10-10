Rizwan leads World Cup record chase in epic win over SL

Pakistan fought back from an early slump to chase down 345 to clinch second straight win

Pakistan have made it two wins from two, beating Sri Lanka by six wickets with batters Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique both hitting centuries in a World Cup record run-chase in Hyderabad.

Chasing a daunting 345 after Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama smashed tons to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position, the 1992 champions got over the line in 48.2 overs thanks to Rizwan's 131 not out and Abdullah's 113.

Ireland had held the previous record for the highest run chase in World Cups with 329 against England in the 2011 edition.

"Always proud when you perform like that," Rizwan said. "It was difficult and when you chase like that, it's always special. Every player in the dressing room had the belief we can chase that."

Mendis dominated Pakistan's bowlers earlier with 14 fours and six sixes to score 122 off 77 balls. He was supported by Samarawickrama who made 108 off 89 as Sri Lanka posted 9-344 in 50 overs.

It could have been more but they were restricted at the end by Hasan Ali (4-71) and Haris Rauf (2-64).

"We should've finished stronger in the end," Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said. "The way the wicket behaved, we were 20-25 runs short. … I can't ask too much from the bowlers."

Mendis reached his century in 65 balls - the fastest by a Sri Lankan at the World Cup - flicking paceman Ali for a six off his legs to eclipse former skipper Kumar Sangakkara, whose ton had come off 70 balls against England in the 2015 tournament.

Opener Pathum Nissanka also hit 51 off 61 as Mendis featured in two century partnerships.

Pakistan got off to a shaky start as Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam inside eight overs. Shafique was cautious early on before cutting loose to build a superb 176-run partnership with Rizwan.

Shafique, who replaced the out-of-form Fakhar Zaman, cracked 10 fours and three sixes in his 103 balls on his World Cup debut before falling to Matheesha Pathirana after a stunning catch by substitute Dushan Hemantha.

Rizwan was hit on his face and battled cramps after getting into the eighties but soldiered on for 121 balls. With Iftikhar Ahmed adding late acceleration with 22 off ten, Pakistan ultimately won with ease.