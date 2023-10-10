Athapaththu joins Thunder as fourth overseas player

Sydney club confirm signing of Sri Lanka star but will not be able to field all four of their internationals in the same XI

Sydney Thunder look set to take a flexible approach to their international spots this Weber WBBL season, adding Sri Lanka star Chamari Athapaththu to their ranks as a fourth overseas player.

Opening bat Athapaththu, who has been in outstanding form for her country throughout 2023, comes on board as a replacement player, adding the option of top-order firepower alongside the Thunder’s three draft selections – England captain Heather Knight, fast bowler Lauren Bell and South African allrounder Marizanne Kapp.

Each WBBL club can only have three overseas players on their 15-player primary list or in an XI.

But clubs can sign up to three additional international replacement players, who can then be rotated into the squad with approval from the WBBL Technical Committee.

These additional players are often used to cover for absences due to injury or international commitments – as seen with Brisbane Heat, who have signed England spinner Sarah Glenn for the start of WBBL|09 to cover the late arrival of New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr.

But with the Thunder expecting each of Knight (who will captain this season), Bell and Kapp to be available for the entirety of WBBL|09, Athapaththu’s signing adds flexibility.

It is not an entirely unprecedented move; last season the Thunder signed Lea Tahuhu as a replacement for Amy Jones when the England ‘keeper was unavailable for their opening matches of the season due to ECB requirements.

The Kiwi quick then remained with the Thunder throughout the remainder of WBBL|08, playing nine games in total alongside Jones, who played 11 matches, batter Tammy Beamont (12) and allrounder Chloe Tryon (10).

"Australia is where I’ve scored most of my international T20 runs away from home, including a century at North Sydney Oval," Athapaththu said.

"I appreciate all of the support so far and look forward to being in front of the fans, I plan to bring a Thunder-storm to the WBBL this summer."

Athapaththu first played in the WBBL in 2017 with Melbourne Renegades before switching allegiances in WBBL|07 to Perth Scorchers.

She currently sits eighth in the ICC’s T20I batting and allrounder categories.

The Thunder confirmed their final local list spot on Tuesday, with left-arm spinner Sam Bates to continue her association with the club having penned a new two-year deal.

Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers have also confirmed their final remaining local spots.

The Renegades have re-signed Erica Kershaw and Rhiann O’Donnell, while Australia leg-spinner Georgia Wareham has also extended her existing deal until the end of WBBL|10.

However the Renegades still need to secure a local replacement player to cover the injured Tayla Vlaeminck, who will miss the entire season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The Scorchers announced on Monday they had signed young quick Chloe Ainsworth alongside experienced allrounder Lisa Griffith.

Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes each have one player left to confirm, while the Sixers have two.

Sydney Thunder squad: Sam Bates, Lauren Bell (England), Paris Bowdler, Hannah Darlington, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Saskia Horley, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight (England), Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson. Replacement overseas player: Chamari Athapaththu

Perth Scorchers squad: Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Melbourne Renegades squad: Tammy Beaumont (England), Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Sophie Molineux, Rhiann O’Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Tayla Vlaeminck (ruled out for the season by injury)

