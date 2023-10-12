Renegades blow with Molineux sidelined for WBBL season

Having ruptured her ACL in last year's tournament, Sophie Molinuex will miss this year's tournament as well

Sophie Molineux will miss the entire Weber WBBL|09 season as she continues her recovery from a torn ACL in a major blow for Melbourne Renegades.

Molineux ruptured her ACL last November in WBBL|08 while bowling against Melbourne Stars and remains on the sidelines, with the left-arm spinner now hoping to make her return in the back half of the domestic summer.

It leaves the Renegades searching for a stand-in captain for their upcoming campaign, and for a second local replacement player with fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck also ruled out of the entire season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Sophie Molineux ruptured her ACL bowling in a match in November 2022 // Getty

However the 25-year-old has confirmed she will be back in red next summer, after extending her contract with the Renegades for another two seasons through to the end of WBBL|10.

"I'm really disappointed that my ongoing recovery from an ACL reconstruction means that I won’t be fit and available in time for this season," Molineux said in a statement.

"But I’m very much appreciative of the support the club has shown me during the process and I'm very keen to repay their support by helping the team in any way possible over the coming months."

The Renegades will confirm a stand-in captain ahead of their first WBBL|09 match against Brisbane Heat at Junction Oval next Friday.

Candidates include India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the in-form West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, Welsh Fire captain Tammy Beaumont or local options including last season's vice-captain Georgia Wareham.

