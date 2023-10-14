Clinical Aussies complete no-fuss series win

Annabel Sutherland's controversial caught-and-bowled the talking point after Australia cruise to a series win and switch focus to the WBBL

Australia have produced a clinical display with ball and bat to seal an emphatic eight-wicket one-day international series victory over West Indies in Melbourne.

Annabel Sutherland led the way taking 3-23 as the West Indies were rolled for 103 on a cloudy morning at Junction Oval, before Australia's top four reeled in the meagre target with 34.3 overs to spare, sealing a 2-0 series win.

The Aussie openers were in no mood to hang around, racing to a 50-run partnership in just 8.2 overs.

Captain Alyssa Healy was out on 32 when she chipped a simple catch to extra cover, before Phoebe Litchfield miscued a pull shot to mid-wicket on 27.

But Ellyse Perry (29no off 21) and Beth Mooney (11no off 17) ensured no other hiccups, with the winning runs coming as Perry was dropped over the rope for six off a free hit.

The only real worry for the Australians was a potential injury to Ashleigh Gardner, who was sent for an X-ray after being struck on the left thumb in the field.

But even those concerns proved temporary, with the star allrounder cleared of a fracture in a relief for the Sydney Sixers, whose Weber WBBL|09 campaign begins under lights at North Sydney Oval on Thursday.

Despite admitting to being "very, very, very, very tempted" to bat first in the series finale after winning the toss, Healy instead opted to give her quicks first use of the ball under overcast skies.

Kim Garth (2-14) struck the first two blows and removed Windies skipper Hayley Matthews cheaply for the second time in as many matches.

Two early wickets for Kim Garth - including the HUGE one of Hayley Matthews - has the Aussies on top early in Melbourne #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/6NqX2ok7HL — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 13, 2023

First she had Zaida James caught for a 15-ball duck, before Matthews – who had struck three boundaries – was stopped in her tracks, trapped plumb lbw on 23 off 17 balls, leaving the tourists 2-28.

Sutherland then held onto a stunning return catch in the 12th over to dismiss key batter Stafanie Taylor on four.

The allrounder's sharp reflexes saw her clutch a chance just millimetres from the ground in her follow through.

The catch was not immediately paid by the on-field umpire but after a lengthy review, television umpire Claire Polosak determined Taylor was out.

Her dismissal triggered a collapse of 4-9, with Shemaine Campbelle (1) out lbw to Alana King (2-20) in the next over, before Sutherland trapped Chinelle Henry (1) and Aaliyah Alleyne (4) lbw in the space of three balls.

At 6-47 the tourists were in deep trouble and although Rashada Williams (25 off 61) and Cherry-Ann Fraser (19 off 34) dug in to push the total above 100, Tahlia McGrath (2-10) wrapped up the final two wickets to see West Indies all out in the 32nd over.

Their 103 was the lowest total posted in an ODI at Junction Oval.

The Australians players now go their separate ways for WBBL|09, which begins with a blockbuster match between the Sixers and Stars at North Sydney Oval on Thursday night.

Australia's next engagement is a multi-format tour of India in December and January, with dates and venues yet to be confirmed, before they return home for a multi-format series against South Africa.

CommBank ODIs v West Indies 2023

First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

Second ODI: Match abandoned

Third ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams