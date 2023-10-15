Renshaw leads the way as Bulls take charge

It was a long day in the field for Victoria as Matt Renshaw continued his strong red-ball form

07:13 Play video Queensland v Victoria | Sheffield Shield | Day 2

Matthew Renshaw has given his hopes of a Test recall an important boost after scoring a century in Queensland's Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria in Mackay.

In reply to Victoria's sub-par 253, Queensland reached 4-297 by stumps on day two courtesy of Renshaw's 135 from 262 balls.

02:45 Play video Renshaw enhances Test case with 20th first-class ton

Renshaw struck seven fours and three sixes during his patient knock, combining with Bryce Street (56 off 174 balls) and Joe Burns (31) to thrust the hosts into the box seat.

Jack Clayton (30no) and Jimmy Peirson (28no) will return to the crease when play resumes on Monday.

Renshaw's century was a timely one.

With David Warner to retire from Test cricket after the third Test against Pakistan in January, the race is on to replace him.

Last season's leading Shield run-scorer Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris are among the contenders that Renshaw will have to battle against.

Renshaw has an average of 29.3 from his 14 Tests, with his most recent appearance coming in India in February this year.

The 27-year-old returned scores of 0, 2 and 2 batting in the middle order during that tour, and he'll be aiming to make amends for that low run of scores if he gets another chance in the Baggy Green this summer.

Mitchell Perry was the pick of Victoria's bowlers on Sunday with 3-46, but the day belonged to Queensland.

Renshaw's big knock was finally brought undone when he edged Perry through to the keeper.

Victoria lost their opening Shield clash of the season to Western Australia by an innings and 53 runs, and they were deep trouble against Queensland after slumping to 4-41 on day one.

Matt Short's 100 off 175 balls ensured the visitors reached a somewhat respectable total, but Queensland took complete control of the match courtesy of Renshaw's heroics.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings