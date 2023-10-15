England collapse as Afghanistan score World Cup's first upset

01:30 Play video England crumble spectacularly as Afghans beat 2019 champs

England have crashed to another upset World Cup defeat with Afghanistan stunning the reigning 50-over champions and sending Australia crashing to the bottom of the standings.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz set up the 69-run win in Delhi with a dashing 57-ball 80 that included eight fours and four sixes as Afghanistan were dismissed for 284 with one ball left after being sent in.

While everyone chipped in with the ball as the wickets were shared between five bowlers, it was their global superstars Rashid Khan (3-37) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3-51) who did the bulk of the damage with three wickets apiece.

Rashid (23 off 22) and Mujeeb (28 off 16) also contributed valuable lower order runs to push Afghanistan's total towards 300 after they slipped to 6-190 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

The pair formed crucial seventh and eighth wicket partnerships of 43 and 44 respectively with Ikram Alikhil (58).

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan celebrate after beating England // ICC via Getty

Fazalhaq Farooqi (1-50) then broke through in the second over as England's chase got off to the worst possible start, losing Jonny Bairstow for two.

Only Harry Brook could offer any serious resistance with a 61-ball 66 in England's reply which came to an end with 9.3 overs still remaining.

It was only the Afghans' second-ever win at the World Cup, and they broke a 14-game losing streak which stretched from their previous win against Scotland in 2015 in their first appearance at the tournament.

Veteran allrounder Mohammad Nabi also collected an economical 2-16 from six overs with the crucial wickets of in-form opener Dawid Malan (32) and Sam Curran (10).

A disappointed England captain Jos Buttler said: "It's about execution and we were not at the level we wanted to be with the ball and the bat.

"They are a really skilful attack with some fantastic spin bowlers. They put us under lots of pressure and we weren't quite good enough today."

Remarkably, it probably won't go down as England's worst defeat in ODI World Cup history after previous upset losses to Zimbabwe in 1992, Bangladesh and Ireland in 2011 and Bangladesh in 2015.

2023 men's ODI World Cup standings