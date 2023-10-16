LIVE: Cummins, Zampa fight back after century opening stand

Aussie skipper removes both openers after reaching their half-century as Sri Lanka opted to bat first in Lucknow

00:33 Play video Things get heated in Lucknow as Starc warns Kusal

Australia have again failed to take a wicket in the 10-over powerplay as Sri Lanka made a fast start in their crucial World Cup clash in Lucknow.

Sri Lanka reached 2-157 had reached in the 27th over with Kusal Mendis unbeaten on eight and Sadeera Samarawickrama having just arrived at the crease as Australia conceded their second century opening stand in as many matches.

Skipper Pat Cummins got the breakthrough in the 22nd over when Pathum Nissanka (61) picked out David Warner at deep mid-wicket after Sri Lanka elected to bat first at Ekana Stadium.

Cummins broke through again shortly after with the big wicket of Kusal Perera (78) to remove both set openers after their first-wicket stand of 125.

But it has only brought Sri Lanka's stand-in captain Mendis to the crease who has scores of 78 and 122 in their opening two games and Australia will be keen to get him early if they are to stop their opponents racking up a third straight 300-plus score to start the World Cup.

Australia burned a review on the first ball of the match and missed a chance to overturn the umpire's not out decision when Glenn Maxwell struck Perera in front, even though they still had a review remaining.

Maxwell's fourth delivery of the 10th over rapped the left-hander on the pads and it looked to the naked eye to be sliding down leg as Cummins opted not to review. Ball tracking shown by the broadcaster an over later showed that was not the case.

Australia missed a chance to overturn a decision on Kusal Perera // Fox Cricket-ICC

Australia dropped two, albeit very tough chances, taking their tournament tally of missed catches to eight – the most drops of the 10 competing nations.

A thick edge from Nissanka hit wicketkeeper Josh Inglis in the right thigh in Maxwell's first over while Marnus Labuschagne could only get fingertips to a fierce pull shot from the right-hander of Marcus Stoinis.

It's the seventh time in their past nine ODIs, of which Australia have only recorded the solitary victory (v India in the third ODI in Rajkot), that they've not taken a wicket in the first 10 overs.

Australia stuck with the same side that went down to South Africa by 134 runs at the same venue last Thursday with Inglis and Stoinis retaining their place in the XI.

Both Australia and Sri Lanka are winless from their two World Cup matches so far, with Afghanistan's upset 69-run over reigning champions England in Delhi last night sending the Aussies to the bottom of the standings.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: v Sri Lanka, Lucknow (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 20: v Pakistan, Bengaluru (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 25: v Netherlands, Delhi (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

November 15: First semi-final, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 16: Second semi-final, Kolkata (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

2023 World Cup standings