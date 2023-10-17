Proteas stunned by their Dutch bogey men yet again

Australian-raised captain leads the way for Netherlands, who defeated South Africa at a World Cup for second time in a year

Unbeaten South Africa succumbed to the Dutch for a second time in less than 12 months as the Netherlands claimed another monumental upset over the Proteas at a World Cup.

Last November the Netherlands' shock win in Adelaide dumped South Africa out of the T20 World Cup and on Tuesday they crashed to a 38-run defeat in the 50-over equivalent in Dharamshala.

It is especially good news for Australia after the Proteas convincingly beat them last week in Lucknow and were in a strong early position to claim one of four semi-final berths.

The standings after each side has played three games are relatively even; only one win separates third-placed South Africa and ninth-placed Netherlands, with Australia ahead of the Dutch on net run-rate in eighth.

2023 men's ODI World Cup standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 New Zealand Men NZ 4 4 0 0 0 1.923 0 8 2 India Men IND 4 4 0 0 0 1.659 0 8 3 South Africa Men SA 3 2 1 0 0 1.385 0 4 4 Pakistan Men PAK 3 2 1 0 0 -0.137 0 4 5 England Men ENG 3 1 2 0 0 -0.084 0 2 6 Australia Men AUS 3 1 2 0 0 -0.734 0 2 7 Bangladesh Men BAN 4 1 3 0 0 -0.784 0 2 8 Netherlands Men NED 3 1 2 0 0 -0.993 0 2 9 Afghanistan Men AFG 4 1 3 0 0 -1.25 0 2 10 Sri Lanka Men SL 3 0 3 0 0 -1.532 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

South Africa, whose next opponents England (they face off in Mumbai on Saturday) will also be pleased with the upset, squandered plenty of promising positions against the Netherlands.

The Dutch were on the ropes at 4-50, then 6-112 after being asked to bat first in a contest reduced to 43 overs apiece because of rain, but their Australian-raised captain Scott Edwards rescued them from number seven.

His unbeaten 78 from 69 balls was supplemented by crucial cameos from Roelof van der Merwe (29 from 19) and Aryan Dutt (23 not out off nine) as the Netherlands posted a healthy 8-245.

In reply, Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock, who made centuries in the wins over Sri Lanka and Australia, started well but the pair, plus Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen, departed within the space of 21 deliveries.

Edwards, who plays club cricket in Melbourne, top-scored for the Netherlands // ICC/Getty

A position of 0-36 became 4-44 before Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller put on a run-a-ball 45 to steady the ship. However, Klaasen's dismissal left South Africa's hopes all on Miller.

He was dropped on 23 in the deep but when Logan van Beek clipped the top of Miller's off-stump, for 43, all his team's hopes went with him.

Bas de Leede, who had put down the steepler from Miller, atoned by dismissing Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada. Then Van Beek snared Keshav Maharaj in the last over as South Africa were all out for 207.

It was a superb collective bowling effort as Van Beek took 3-60 while Van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren each bagged two wickets as the Dutch celebrated a first ODI World Cup win since 2007.