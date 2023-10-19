Pandya's injury scare is 'nothing major' say India

Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya was forced from the field and sent to hospital after a mid-over mishap had fans fearing the worst

01:30 Play video Kohli orchestrates run-chase perfection, keeps India unbeaten

India allrounder Hardik Pandya's suspected ankle injury, which he picked up in their World Cup win against Bangladesh, is "nothing major," according to skipper Rohit Sharma.

Pandya was bowling the ninth over of the innings when he tried to stop a straight drive by Litton Das, twisting his left leg and tumbling over.

He got up and tried walking but fell back to the ground as the Indian medical team rushed in, with initial fears he may have done a knee injury.

Pandya did not bowl nor field for the remainder of India's seven-wicket win, and he was not padded up as India chased down Bangladesh's total.

"He pulled up a bit sore and there is nothing major to worry about," Rohit said. "We will see how he pulls up and then plan on how to go forward."

Play was held up as Pandya received treatment. He got up again and tried a practice run-up before consulting with Sharma and walking off, much to the concern of the home fans.

Pandya was then sent to a local hospital for scans, with the fans at the MCA Stadium cheering as Virat Kohli bowled the remaining deliveries in the over.

Pandya is a key member of India's team as the hosts attempt to win the competition for a third time.

He has picked up five wickets in three games and took 2-34 against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. He has only batted once, against Australia, and scored 11 not out.

2023 men's ODI World Cup standings