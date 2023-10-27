Australia v New Zealand: All you need to know

The trans-Tasman rivals will do battle at the scenic Dharamsala with the winner to go one step closer to the semi-finals

It's third versus fourth as the Kiwis take on the Aussies from the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday. Australia have won their past three matches while New Zealand tasted defeat for the first time this tournament last weekend.

Match facts

Who: Australia v New Zealand

When: Saturday October 28. Coin toss at 3:30pm AEDT, first ball at 4:00pm AEDT (10:30am local)

Where: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Officials: Shahid Saikat and Marais Erasmus (standing), Nitin Menon (third), Michael Gough (fourth)

The Squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc, wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

Local knowledge

The serene HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala is the ground every player wants to play at. Located 1500m above sea level, the quaint ground is surrounded year-round by snow-peaked Himalayan mountains. Australia were originally scheduled to play India here in the third Test of this year's Border-Gavaskar Test series but the match was moved after the BCCI deemed the ground unfit to host a Test match.

This will be New Zealand's second match in a row at Dharamsala after facing India at the same venue only a few days ago. The match was interrupted in the evening when thick fog descended onto the field of play, but it cleared and India proceeded to a four-wicket win. That shouldn't become a factor as this upcoming fixture is a day match and not a day-night match. Stand-in NZ skipper Tom Latham said that dew wasn't a factor under lights and so it is very unlikely it will impact play on Saturday.

From the four World Cup matches at this venue so far, the quicks have taken 44 wickets at an economy rate of 5.51 while the spinners have taken fewer wickets (20) but have been more economical (4.95).

Probable Starting XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c, wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitch Santner, Tim Southee Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Travis Head pushed his case with a strong hit out in the nets on Friday. He batted, bowled and field under the watchful eye of coach Andrew McDonald. If selected it would force everyone (bar David Warner) down the order one position, with Mitch Marsh confirmed to take the No.3 slot. Who makes way is the big question, with Marnus Labuschagne or Cameron Green looking the most obvious candidates. Marcus Stoinis could also return from a calf niggle.

New Zealand also have a couple of options for their team which they might tweak after their first loss of the tournament. Pace great Tim Southee is fit again after a fractured thumb and could squeeze his way into the side at the expense of Mark Chapman or Lockie Ferguson. Allrounder Jimmy Neesham is another who could be considered as another pace option with the pitch sporting a healthy green tinge on match eve. Kiwi captain Kane Williamson is still out with a thumb injury meaning Tom Latham will lead the team.

Recent form

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, N: no result

Australia: WWWLLWLLLL

Australia have strung together three successive victories now following their record 309-run drubbing of Netherlands in Delhi on Wednesday. It leaves the eight losses in their nine matches prior to that a distant memory as they look to improve with each match.

New Zealand: LWWWWWWLLL

The Kiwis began the tournament in hot form with a massive nine-wicket win over reigning champions England and carried on that form to win four straight. That run was­ halted on Sunday, when they were beaten by hosts India by four wickets.

World Cup Standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 South Africa Men SA 6 5 1 0 0 2.032 0 10 2 India Men IND 5 5 0 0 0 1.353 0 10 3 New Zealand Men NZ 5 4 1 0 0 1.481 0 8 4 Australia Men AUS 5 3 2 0 0 1.142 0 6 5 Sri Lanka Men SL 5 2 3 0 0 -0.205 0 4 6 Pakistan Men PAK 6 2 4 0 0 -0.387 0 4 7 Afghanistan Men AFG 5 2 3 0 0 -0.969 0 4 8 Bangladesh Men BAN 5 1 4 0 0 -1.253 0 2 9 England Men ENG 5 1 4 0 0 -1.634 0 2 10 Netherlands Men NED 5 1 4 0 0 -1.902 0 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Last time they met

The last clash between these two sides was just over a year ago when they met for a three-match series in Cairns. After a classic finish in the first one-dayer the Aussies only won because of a stirring rearguard from Cameron Green and Alex Carey, the hosts coasted to a three-nil clean sweep with each match at the same venue, Cazalys Stadium. The third and final ODI was Aaron Finch's final match in the format, with a Steve Smith century guiding Australia to a 25-run win.

Head-to-head

ODIs overall: Australia (95 wins), New Zealand (39 wins), no results (seven)

Past 10 years: Australia (10 wins), New Zealand (five wins), no result (one)

Most runs: Ricky Ponting (1971), Mark Waugh (1362), David Boon (1305), Dean Jones (1301)

Most wickets: Glenn McGrath (59), Brett Lee (52), Ewen Chatfield (51), Daniel Vettori (50)

Australia have been the dominant force in trans-Tasman battles over the years, both in the bilateral Chappell-Hadlee Trophy and when they've met in World Cups. Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori took 50 ODI wickets against Australia over his career and is now an assistant coach under McDonald.

Rapid stats

Australia have won their last five men’s ODIs on the bounce against New Zealand; the last time they recorded a longer winning run against the Black Caps in the format was an eight-match span from December 2004 to December 2005

New Zealand have a catch success rate of 86% (31/36) at the World Cup 2023, the best of any team in the tournament and 18 percentage points more than Australia (68% - 21/31)

Australia (4.30) and New Zealand (4.34) have the best bowling economy rates during the Powerplay of all teams at the World Cup.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) has hit a boundary once every 4.5 balls faced this tournament, the second most frequent of any player (min. 30 balls faced) behind only Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis (every 4.4 balls).

Where to next?

Australia take on arch-rivals England in Ahmedabad in a week's time while New Zealand take on South Africa in Pune on November 1.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: Defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets

October 20: Defeated Pakistan by 62 runs

October 25: Defeated Netherlands by 309 runs

October 28: v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 4pm AEDT

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

