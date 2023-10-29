Record-breaking Aussies want more from middle men

The Aussies aren't fully content with their strong batting form as they look to ramp up for the business end of the tournament

They became the first team to pass 350 in three consecutive ODIs, but Australia still believe their batting has room for improvement.

A World Cup campaign that started with defeats to pace-setters India and South Africa has gotten rolling on the back of scores of 9-367 (against Pakistan), 8-399 (against the Netherlands) and 388 (against New Zealand).

The potency of their top-order was also on show when they needed just 35.2 overs to chase down Sri Lanka's 209.

As strange as it sounds, Australia walked away from their Dharamsala classic feeling an even bigger total went begging. In the end, it only just proved enough as the Kiwis got within one hit of a record chase.

There were four distinct and contrasting phases to Australia's innings on an easy-paced HPCA Stadium surface.

David Warner and Travis Head dominated the new ball, registering the best Powerplay (0-118 off 10 overs) of the tournament and taking 1-200 from the first 23 overs of the match. It was largely in keeping with the strong play of their openers at this tournament, particularly Warner who is averaging nearly 70.

Yet they swiftly fell away against NZ. Head's return from injury had a knock-on effect on the middle order as Mitch Marsh (36 from 51), Steve Smith (18 off 17) and Marnus Labuschagne (18 from 26) all struggled coming in later in the innings as Australia scored at under five per over while they were in.

Josh Inglis (38 off 28), Glenn Maxwell (41 off 24) and Pat Cummins (37 off 14) doubled that scoring rate as they smashed seven sixes between them at the death.

But the tail crumbled, losing four wickets in seven balls for just a solitary run and left four balls unfaced.

"We can be better certainly through that middle period," said batting coach Michael di Venuto.

"There was some good bowling from their spinners. There's areas we can certainly improve – batting out our overs would have been nice.

"One run off the last two overs looked like it was going to cost us. To lose 4-1 wasn't ideal to finish your innings."

Smith had admitted his surprise at being demoted to No.4 after Head's return, pointing to his better record at three compared to four.

Either way, the Aussies will want more out of not just Smith (who has 161 runs at 26.83 in the tournament so far) but also Labuschagne (201 runs at 33.50), along with Marcus Stoinis (46 runs at 23) and Cameron Green (16 runs in two innings) if they return.

"It's an interesting one. The openers put on a fantastic partnership (against NZ), so when that happens, it's more situation than what number is next to your name," said di Venuto.

"It's about adapting to the situation you go in at.

"So if we lost an early wicket, Mitch goes in and plays like an opener. If we lose two early ones, Smudge (Smith) is in. On this occasion, a terrific opening stand, the game's a little deeper so you've just to adjust out in the middle and adapt."

It certainly far from panic stations and there was undoubtedly more to like about Australia's batting on Saturday than not.

Their problems are the kind their next opponents, England, would dream of having after their defeat to India in Lucknow on Sunday evening left them anchored to the bottom of the standings with one win from six games.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

October 20: Beat Pakistan by 62 runs

October 25: Beat Netherlands by 309 runs

October 28: Beat New Zealand by five runs

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

