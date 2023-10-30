Unplayable Podcast: ‘This means everything to us’

Get an insight into the preparation of Marcus Stoinis as he looks to lift Australia to another World Cup title

With a big break before Australia's next match (against the bottom-placed England on November 4), Marcus Stoinis is this episode's guest on the Unplayable Podcast.

He talks through dealing with injuries, his complex mental states during matches and the extra work he's doing away from the field to improve his performance.

He joined Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron in Delhi.

