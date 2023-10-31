Jewell-led Tigers beat Bulls despite McDermott heroics

A career-best innings from Ben McDermott, against his former side, wasn’t enough to drag Queensland over the line in Hobart

09:57 Play video Tasmania v Queensland | Marsh One-Day Cup

A Caleb Jewell century has laid the foundation for Tasmania's 28-run win over Queensland in a high-scoring Marsh Cup clash.

Jewell's run-a-ball 137 enabled the Tigers to post a mammoth 8-376 before the left-arm spin of Pat Dooley (2-47 off 10 overs) put the screws on the Bulls' run chase at Blundstone Arena.

A magnificent 143 from 112 deliveries by Queensland opener Ben McDermott against his former team wasn't enough to get the Bulls home as they were dismissed for 348 with one delivery of their innings remaining.

The visitors were 1-258 in the 35th over and on track for victory but Tigers skipper Jordan Silk used the crafty Dooley and the rest of his bowlers superbly, with Joe Burns run out for two by Silk at a crucial moment.

02:38 Play video Jewell shines with career-best 137

Bulls captain Jimmy Peirson (40 off 27) lacked support in the final 10 overs to get his side home.

Veteran Matthew Wade was due to return for Tasmania from a two-match suspension for slamming his bat on the pitch during the Marsh Cup-loss to Victoria in September.

A back complaint forced his late withdrawal and Charlie Wakim was a late inclusion at No.3.

Wakim (82 off 62) made the most of his chance and combined with Jewell to add 158 for the second wicket.

01:50 Play video Wakim hammers first Marsh Cup fifty after late call-up

Jewell punished the ball square of the wicket and was masterful at cashing in on the short boundary on one side of the pitch.

Silk (85 off 55) was in complete control when he joined Jewell. His innings was highlighted by a memorable short-arm jab over midwicket off the hapless James Bazley (0-87) and a glorious cover drive to the boundary off Gurinder Sandhu.

Bulls left-armer Liam Guthrie (3-76) was the leading wicket taker for the visitors.

Queensland made a statement early in the run chase with openers McDermott and Sam Heazlett (63 off 54) reaching 100 in the 11th over.

02:57 Play video McDermott plunders 143 against former team

Heazlett was caught and bowled by Dooley, the pick of the bowlers on either side with his wily spinners on a day dominated by the bat.

McDermott went to his half-century from just 30 deliveries and celebrated by walloping Nathan Ellis over mid-on and out of the ground.

His century, off just 75 balls, was highlighted by shots all around the ground but when Beau Webster (2-67) dismissed the former Tiger with an off-cutter, the Tasmanians lifted their intensity and dried up the runs.

Marsh Cup 2023-24 standings