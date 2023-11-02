India demolish Sri Lanka to book semi-final spot

Sri Lanka's decision to bowl first backfires spectacularly as India rack up big score before being routed for just 55

01:30 Play video Siraj, Shami run riot on horror night for Sri Lanka

Fiery fast bowling from Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj has lit up India's World Cup demolition job, skittling Sri Lanka for a record low 55 in a thumping 302-run victory.

In doing so, the unbeaten hosts and favourites became the first side to book a semi-final spot at the tournament in Mumbai.

It was India's seventh win from as many matches in this year's 50-over tournament, and probably their most dominant, with Sri Lanka's batters lasting under 20 overs while chasing a 358-run target on Thursday.

"We're very happy knowing we have officially qualified," India captain Rohit Sharma said.

"It's been a good effort from the entire squad, it has been clinical, we've wanted individuals to put their hands up."

The defeat all but ended Sri Lanka's remaining hopes of making the knockout stages with Kusal Mendis's side suffering their fifth defeat from seven matches.

Sri Lanka's chase got off to an awful start. Jasprit Bumrah struck with the first delivery before Siraj picked up the next three wickets to reduce them to 3-4.

Coming into the attack next, the brilliant Shami bagged a five-wicket haul to ensure that India's juggernaut rolled on.

He finished with 5-18 while Siraj took 3-16 as Sri Lanka were bundled out for their lowest total in a 50-over World Cup.

India's Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill had earlier hit commanding fifties and combined in a second-wicket stand of 189 to help the hosts post 8-357.

After Kohli and Gill fell to left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka in quick succession, India's No.4 Shreyas Iyer provided the late flourish to the innings with a 56-ball 82.

Iyer hit three fours and six sixes in his knock before Madushanka, who finished with 5-80, dismissed the local batter to pick up his first five-wicket haul in the format.

Madushanka gave Sri Lanka a dream start by dismissing in-form Sharma with the second ball of the innings after the visitors won the toss and decided to bowl on a hot and humid day at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kohli then made 88 off 94 balls while Gill scored a run-a-ball 92 to put the Sri Lanka bowlers to the sword.

Gill survived a dropped catch on eight while Kohli also got an early reprieve on 10 during his knock.

"I'm very disappointed," said Mendis. "We had reasons for wanting to bowl first, the wicket was a bit slow. Unfortunately, there was then a little bit of seam and swing which made it difficult to play at night.

"The Gill and Kohli chances are very difficult but if you take them maybe the game is changed."

Mendis's decision to field in the sweltering heat surprised the hosts. "I think we got lucky," Iyer told reporters when asked about Sri Lanka's decision.

"When they won the toss, we were thinking that they would be batting first, especially when you come to Wankhede and play on such a brilliant track."

2023 men's ODI World Cup standings