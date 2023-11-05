Hill vibes return for new-look 'West Test'

Perth Stadium will undergo a makeover for the 'West Test' against Pakistan with a nod to one of the WACA Ground's traditions

In a hark back to a bygone era, this summer's Test match at Perth Stadium will feature a hill section amongst the cavernous stadium seating.

Rebranded as 'The West Test' as part of a push to bring some of the soul of the WACA Ground to the 60,000-seat stadium, four bays of seating will be temporarily removed for this summer's NRMA Insurance Test against Pakistan.

Instead, there will be a three-tiered grassed area that can comfortably hold up to 500 spectators at a time on 'The West Test Hill' in what is set to become an annual feature.

Artists impressions of how the West Test Hill could look this summer

The Gabba has in the past featured a pool deck, and in recent years 'The Boundary Social' was a big hit in Melbourne and Sydney, and now WA is following suit with a new way for fans to enjoy the cricket.

Cricket Australia has teamed up with NRMA Insurance for the initiative, with the administration saying it the focus was to "prioritise patron comfort and a great event experience" and to that end, the West Test Hill will be a family area with games and ample shaded seating spaces to relax and enjoy the first Test match of the summer.

All spectators attending the opening Test of the summer will have an opportunity to 'fill the hill' during Australia's first Test match at home since winning the World Test Championship mid-year, with further details on how fans will gain access yet to be announced.

The 'West Test' moniker will be extended to the Australian women's teams Test match against South Africa at the WACA Ground in February.

Avid viewers of cricket.com.au live streams of domestic cricket and WBBL action from the venue will have noted work is continuing on the ground's $75 million make-over that will turn it into a 10,000 seat boutique venue.

The demolition phase began in October 2021 and work is expected to continue at the WACA Ground until late 2025. The redevelopment is expected to include an aquatic facility, although negotiations on who will cover the facility's upkeep and maintenance are yet to be resolved.

WA Cricket chief Christina Matthews said the 'West Test' rebrand and addition of the hill to Perth Stadium would make Tests in the city "feel uniquely ours".

"We look forward to working with CA and all partners in the game to continue developing The West Test event as we move towards series against India and England in coming years."

WA was chagrined to have missed out on hosting India during the last Border-Gavaskar series in Australia in 2020-21, but future series will be played over five matches starting with the next tour in 2024-25, with the men's Ashes the following summer.

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: December 14-18, Perth Stadium (1.20pm AEDT)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)