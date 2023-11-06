Harris, Kellaway dig in as Vics begin strong reply

Victoria have made a steady start after Tasmania's first-innings score of 452 at Junction Oval

Test contender Marcus Harris is digging in during Victoria's steady start to their reply of Tasmania's imposing 452 in their Marsh Sheffield Shield match.

Harris, who last played for Australia in January 2022, got to stumps on day two at the Junction Oval in Melbourne unbeaten on 59 with the Vics 1-142.

The 31-year-old has endured a difficult start to the domestic season and is coming off scores of 0 and 11 in Victoria's last-start win against NSW.

Harris is hoping to break back into Australia's XI when David Warner bows out of Test cricket in January following the home series against Pakistan.

The only wicket to have fallen in Victoria's first innings was that of Will Pucovski, who was bowled by Mitchell Owen for 26.

Campbell Kellaway (51no) will be at the crease alongside Harris when play resumes on Tuesday.

The Vics young gun will be eager to make the most of his unexpected opportunity after being subbed into the match on Monday for the concussed Travis Dean.

Dean was replaced by Kellaway after being struck on the helmet while fielding at short leg.

The 31-year-old walked from the field without assistance but is being monitored by medical staff.

Tasmania took full advantage of a typical good batting pitch at Cricket Victoria headquarters, adding another 170 after starting day two at 4-282.

Tigers No.3 Charlie Wakim didn't add to his overnight score of 148 before falling to Victoria captain Will Sutherland.

Beau Webster was left stranded on 97 not out as tailender Sam Rainbird was run out for two, bringing an end to Tasmania's innings.

Webster and Mitchell Owen (74) powered the visitors to a position of dominance as they seek to follow up their record-breaking run chase against Queensland.

Also last week, Victoria secured their first Shield victory of the season with a comfortable triumph over struggling NSW following defeats to Western Australia and Queensland.

