Teen quartet turning heads in rookie WBBL seasons

The Aussie production line continues to roll out some amazing talent, as evidenced by these four exciting youngsters

While the world's biggest stars light up Weber WBBL|09, a quartet of teenage newcomers are holding their own and making their mark on the tournament in their debut seasons.

There have been plenty of exciting signs for the future of Australian cricket on show already this season, as players including Phoebe Litchfield, Charli Knott, Georgia Voll, Courtney Sippel – the list could go on – perform key roles for their teams with years of experience under their belts despite their youth.

Australia Under-19 World Cup stars Amy Smith, Ella Hayward and Rhys McKenna are others with experience beyond their years who are regular members of their club's best XIs.

But there are four surprise packets, who were also part of that U19 World Cup, who are making a name for themselves in their first seasons.

Chloe Ainsworth (Scorchers)

Ainsworth's World Cup was over after just one game when the 18-year-old from Melville in Perth suffered a broken thumb. But she enjoyed an excellent start to the domestic one-day season, taking four wickets in three games – including the prized scalps of Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland – and she's carried that form into her first WBBL season.

00:33 Play video Ainsworth removes Lee, Graham in dream debut over

Six games into her career, she is the Scorchers' equal-leading wicket taker alongside Aussie star Alana King and, tasked with taking the new ball, has picked up the wickets of international players including Hayley Matthews, Lizelle Lee and Heather Graham. That she was given the responsibility of bowling the tense final over against the Strikers at the WACA on Sunday speaks volumes to the debut season she is enjoying.

00:25 Play video Two in two! Ainsworth gets Redmayne and Voll

Kate Pelle (Sixers)

Kate Pelle (for those playing along at home, it's pronounced Pell-e) signed with the Sixers expecting to spend the season as the understudy for Alyssa Healy, learning everything she could from the champion Australian wicketkeeper-batter.

Ellyse Perry's suspension from game one meant the 17-year-old got an early debut, and then, one game and one unfortunate dog bite later, Pelle was suddenly taking the wicketkeeping gloves and opening the batting, with Healy ruled out for the remainder of the season.

00:20 Play video Kaur run out after teen 'keeper throws down the stumps

The Sixers later made the call to shuffle Pelle down into the middle-order to allow her to focus on her 'keeping and so far, it's paying off. She has taken seven catches and executed a direct-hit run-out to dismiss Harmanpreet Kaur, but the highlight so far was her one-handed specky to remove Ella Hayward.

00:29 Play video Young gun Pelle takes a one-handed blinder

Milly Illingworth (Stars)

The right-arm speedster from Warrnambool in south-west Victoria had cricket fans around the country talking after her electric debut against the Sixers at North Sydney Oval. Her first ball was clocked at 121kph and with her fifth, she picked up the wicket of Pelle.

Welcome to the Big Bash, Milly Illingworth! 🔥



Keep an eye on this 18-year old. #WBBL09 pic.twitter.com/d0UZhM5GKr — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 19, 2023

Illingworth, 18, has serious pace that belies her short stature, and a delightful sling-like action that she has modelled off Aussie great Jeff Thomson, while also drawing inspiration from Lasith Malinga and Shaun Tait.

Unfortunately, the Stars' batting struggles have forced a shift in team balance that has seen Illingworth on the sidelines of late, but there is plenty to come from the fiery young quick.

Sara Kennedy (Renegades)

Technically speaking, Kennedy was included in the World Cup squad as a non-travelling reserve. But the 16-year-old from Skipton in south-west Victoria has seized an unexpected opportunity after earning a spot on the Renegades list as a replacement for Aussie star Tayla Vlaeminck.

What a start from 16-year-old Sara Kennedy! Two wickets in the over for the Renegade.



Remember the name... #WBBL09 pic.twitter.com/n78yEA7P37 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 5, 2023

The left-arm quick has surprised with her pace and after three wicketless matches to start her career, made an impact in the Renegades' most recent outing against the Sixers at the WACA Ground.

Handed the new ball, Kennedy bowled Sixers opener Maitlan Brown then had arguably the world's best allrounder, Ashleigh Gardner, out lbw in the same over.

Weber WBBL|09 Standings