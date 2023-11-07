LIVE: Afghanistan off to solid start, Ibrahim fifty

Ibrahim Zadran's half-century has set a good foundation for Afghanistan in their clash against Australia in Mumbai

Mid-innings report: Afghanistan have made a solid start to their World Cup clash with Australia reaching 2-141 after 30 overs in Mumbai.

Opener Ibrahim Zadran became the first Afghan player to make a 70+ score against Australia in ODIs, making his way to 76 with 20 overs to go.

He also played a delightful ramp over Josh Inglis from a Pat Cummins short ball.

Dashing opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (21) was the first wicket to fall, half-heartedly pulling a ball to deep square leg where Starc took a simple catch.

Number three Rahmat Shah also looked largely untroubled during his innings (30) but was brought undone when he lofted Glenn Maxwell straight to Josh Hazlewood at long off. The wicket brought a big celebration from Maxwell, who raised his arms and offered some advice to the outgoing batter.

Before play, Steve Smith was ruled out after failing a fitness test, revealing on the day before the game that he had been suffering from vertigo.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: Beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

October 20: Beat Pakistan by 62 runs

October 25: Beat Netherlands by 309 runs

October 28: Beat New Zealand by five runs

November 4: Beat England by 33 runs

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

