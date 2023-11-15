Bancroft equals catching record as WA dominate day one

The hosts bowl South Australia out for 192 on day one as Cameron Bancroft and Aaron Hardie star

Cameron Bancroft equalled a catching record for the second time in the space of nine months as Western Australia took control of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia at the WACA Ground.

The Redbacks were bowled out for 192 in 73.5 overs late on day one after losing the toss and being sent in to bat on a green WACA deck.

In reply, WA reached 0-26 at stumps with Bancroft (15 off 42 balls) and Sam Whiteman (nine off 43 balls) surviving 14 overs.

Aaron Hardie (3-11 off 8.5 overs), Joel Paris (3-32), Charlie Stobo (2-26) and Lance Morris (2-63) shared the load with the ball for WA.

But it was Bancroft's heroics at second slip that stole the headlines after he snared five catches - the equal most by a non-keeper in a Sheffield Shield innings.

Remarkably, it's the second time Bancroft has achieved the feat this year with the 30-year-old also taking five catches against Tasmania in Hobart in February.

Bancroft's latest effort marks the 11th time a non-keeper has taken five catches in a Shield innings.

The Redbacks were in all sorts of trouble at 9-148, but a 44-run last-wicket stand between Nathan McAndrew (50no off 48 balls) and Jordan Buckingham (0 off 17 balls) lifted the visitors to 192.

Claire Polosak made history by becoming the first female umpire to stand at Sheffield Shield level.

She had a tough decision to make in the third over when WA were adamant Henry Hunt had got an inside edge to a ball that bounced off his body and was caught by Teague Wyllie at short leg.

Polosak deemed Hunt hadn't hit the ball, but Paris got his man LBW next ball.

Daniel Drew also fell for five when he edged a swinging Hardie delivery to Bancroft at second slip, leaving the Redbacks in early trouble at 2-17.

Jake Carder (31 off 104 balls) wore a Morris delivery on his elbow, but he gritted his teeth and dug in alongside Nathan McSweeney (15 off 84 balls) to frustrate WA's bowlers.

But when McSweeney was clean bowled by Morris and Bancroft took sharp catches to send both Jake Lehmann and Carder packing, the Redbacks slumped to 5-75.

Ben Manenti (28) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (24) added some handy runs before Buckingham hung around long enough to ensure McAndrew posted a vital half-century.

Before play on day one, it was announced South Australia and WA will now compete for the Rod Marsh Cup in tribute to the late, great Australian wicketkeeper.

Marsh, who played 96 Tests and 92 ODIs during his decorated international career with Australia, died on March 4, 2022 from a heart attack.

