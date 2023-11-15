LIVE: Kohli passes Tendulkar with 50th ODI century

India set New Zealand 4-397 in World Cup semi-final, with Sheryas Iyer also tonning up, as Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record

India's Virat Kohli has struck a record 50th hundred in one-dayers to power the unbeaten hosts to 4-397 against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kohli's knock of 117, which came off 113 balls on Wednesday, gave him the record for the highest number of centuries in the 50-overs format of the game, taking him past Sachin Tendulkar, with the Indian batting great present in the stands to applaud.

After scampering for two runs off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to get to his landmark, Kohli took off his helmet and bowed to the stands where television cameras showed Tendulkar and former England soccer captain David Beckham standing and clapping in appreciation among an ecstatic crowd.

The 35-year-old hit nine fours and two sixes before holing out in the deep off fast bowler Tim Southee, who took 3-100.

Shreyas Iyer's blistering 105, which came off just 70 balls and was studded with four fours and eight sixes, provided the late fireworks for India's innings.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who made 47, won the toss and decided to bat and gave the hosts a rollicking start with a 71-run opening stand with Shubman Gill.

Gill retired hurt due to leg cramps but returned later to bat again, remaining unbeaten on 80.

Kohli bowed down in front of Tendulkar in the legend's hometown, Mumbai // Getty/ICC

The venue, where India won their last 50-overs World Cup title, has hosted four day-night contests so far at this tournament with three of those being won by the team batting first.

Australia were the only team to win batting second at the ground after Glenn Maxwell hit an unbeaten double hundred.

India have looked invincible so far, winning all nine of their round robin matches including a four-wicket victory over the Black Caps in Dharamsala.

The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player.



I… pic.twitter.com/KcdoPwgzkX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2023

New Zealand, however, defeated India at the same stage of the 2019 edition.

Australia and South Africa will meet in the second semi-final at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, with the final to be held on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Kohli ascends the stairs to the Wankhede Stadium dressing room after his record-breaking ton // Getty/ICC

Kohli, nicknamed "The King" in India and arguably the world's most famous cricketer, was appearing in his 279th match in ODIs after making his debut in the 50-over format in 2008.

It was his third century at this World Cup, which he is making his own. He finished the group stage as the leading batter in the tournament with 594 runs, averaging exactly 99.

- with AP

2023 World Cup Finals

November 15: First semi-final, India v New Zealand, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 16: Second semi-final, South Africa v Australia, Kolkata (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 19: Final, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT