Davies, Henriques rescue NSW from Shield peril at SCG

Tasmania struck early under grey skies but NSW fought back to be 7-178 at stumps on day one

07:15 Play video NSW v Tasmania | Sheffield Shield | Day 1

Some middle-order resistance has helped NSW fight back on a rain-interrupted opening day of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with ladder-leaders Tasmania.

In-form young gun Ollie Davies's unbeaten 58 from No.6 pushed the Blues to 7-178 at stumps at the SCG on Tuesday.

While nowhere near a defendable total, NSW will be happy with the response after they were left reeling at 3-26 in tricky batting conditions under grey skies.

Stumps were called after 52 overs as umpires halted play due to bad light.

Tasmania quick Lawrence Neil-Smith (5-44) snared his second first-class five-wicket haul, vindicating the Tigers' decision to bowl first after winning the toss.

01:44 Play video Neil-Smith blasts through NSW top-order

Missing several players to Australia T20 duties in India, NSW decided to blood teenage talent Sam Konstas for his first-class debut.

The 18-year-old was presented with his NSW cap by former Australia allrounder Shane Watson before walking out to bat at No.3.

Konstas made 10 in tough conditions before falling to Tasmanian allrounder Beau Webster.

NSW captain Moises Henriques (54) helped steer the Blues out of trouble, combining with Davies for a vital 81-run stand for the fifth wicket.

The first of hopefully many in a long career, 18-year-old gun Sam Konstas drives his first #SheffieldShield boundary for NSW pic.twitter.com/QvwQgMe0ua — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 28, 2023

Test spinner Nathan Lyon was back in the NSW team after being rested for the Blues' thumping defeat by Tasmania in Hobart last week.

Lyon is working his way back to full fitness after tearing his calf during the Ashes.

NSW will be determined to put on a stack of runs when play resumes on Wednesday morning, with Tasmania's batting line-up having been in scintillating touch to start the season.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings