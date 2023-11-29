Brisbane on a roll as they eye WACA upset over Perth

A comprehensive win in last night's Eliminator final has the Heat full of confidence ahead of tonight's Challenger final against the Scorchers in Perth

The Brisbane Heat barely had time to soak up their victory against Sydney Thunder on Tuesday night before turning their attention to their next challenge.

Less than 24 hours later, they will be back at the WACA Ground, this time hoping to beat hosts Perth Scorchers to claim a spot in Saturday's WBBL|09 final.

It is the same position Jess Jonassen's team found themselves in last season when they won the Eliminator over the Hurricanes.

That time, they lost to eventual champions Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger, but star allrounder Amelia Kerr said the group would go in with confidence following their comprehensive win.

"We've had a bit of travel to get here and Perth are a quality side, they've got some world-class players and we're going to have to play well to beat them," Kerr told on Tuesday night.

"For now, it's probably just thinking about recovering tonight, and then getting ready to go again (Wednesday)."

Two of the WBBL's most powerful batting line-ups will go head-to-head in The Challenger.

The two regular season matches between the clubs this season were headlined by phenomenal batting displays.

First it was Grace Harris who hit a tournament record score of 136no at North Sydney Oval, paving the way to an emphatic Heat win.

Then, at Allan Border Field in Brisbane, it was Sophie Devine's turn to raise the bat for a match-winning century for the Scorchers.

"There have been two match-winning hundreds that happened in the last couple of games against the Scorchers," Kerr said.

"They have Sophie, Beth and Natalie Sciver-Brunt, they're of the best in the world, they're huge for them.

"But also they've got other players that step up and they've got good balance in the bowling attack as well.

"For us it's focusing on what we do, and I think we've bat very deep and that's a strength of ours so hopefully we can get a big total, or whatever they get, we'll be able to chase it."

Perth will go into Wednesday's game fresher after an extra day off and with the advantage of their home conditions.

Opener Beth Mooney said the club were determined to return to the final and set up a replay of the WBBL|07 decider that they won at Optus Stadium.

"I think it's a huge advantage," Mooney said of playing at home.

"Finishing first or second presents an opportunity for those teams to have that advantage.

"We love playing here at the WACA, we know the conditions really well … it's really nice to know we'll have the crowd behind us as well."

Meanwhile, defeated Thunder captain Heather Knight said her team had simply run "out of puff" towards the end of the season.

The Sydney club were one of the form teams early in the tournament and at times occupied top spot on the table, but lost six of their last seven matches, including their last four in a row, on their way to being eliminated on Tuesday.

But Knight said the overwhelming feeling would still be pride for the club that finished on the bottom of the table with a single win last season.

"We started the season with that underdog mentality and it really helped us and then suddenly we found ourselves in the top couple of spots and we just lost momentum and lost a couple of games and then coming into finals we didn't really have any momentum," Knight said.

"It's frustrating, it feels like we've run out of puff a little bit, which is annoying after the start to the season we had.

"But I still think it's a season that the girls can be proud of, making finals after the last two years they've had, only winning three games."

WBBL Finals

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder by 44 runs

The Challenger: Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat | WACA Ground | November 29, 7.40pm AEDT (4.40pm AWST)

The Final: Adelaide Strikers v TBC | Adelaide Oval | December 2 at 7.10pm AEDT (6.40pm ACDT)

