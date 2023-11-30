NSW shock Tigers as 24 wickets fall in 63 overs

NSW quick Chris Tremain rips through Tasmania as 24 wickets fall in a day to power the struggling Blues to a Sheffield Shield triumph

08:39 Play video NSW v Tasmania | Sheffield Shield | Day 3

Marsh Sheffield Shield strugglers NSW have stunned ladder-leaders Tasmania to secure a second win of the season as 24 wickets fell in a day at the SCG.

The Blues, who only recently ended an agonising 15-game winless Shield run, skittled the Tigers for a measly 68 in 23 overs as the visitors fell 74 short of the victory target.

Tasmania crumbled on a tricky batting pitch on Thursday as NSW quick Chris Tremain ran riot with figures of 6-31 after picking up three wickets in the first innings.

02:17 Play video Pumped up Tremain claims six as Tigers rolled for 68

Former Tigers quick Jackson Bird, who returned to NSW ahead of this season, was also destructive with 4-22.

NSW's unlikely win comes barely a week after Tasmania smashed the Blues by an innings and one run in Hobart.

Stumps flying at the SCG and isn't Chris Tremain is pumped about it!! #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/tfKlF0OTnk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2023

The Tigers travelled to Sydney on top of the table with three wins and two draws from their opening five matches of the season.

The match moved at a rapid pace, ending well before stumps on day three despite there being multiple rain delays. Only 63.1 overs were possible on day three in which 24 wickets fell.

"I can't remember the start of the day, it feels like three days ago," Tremain said.

"It was a fun game (but) if you ask the batsmen, probably not.

Chris Tremain has SIX! Tassie in all sorts at the SCG #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/2hgYi6UjqQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2023

"Cricket in fast forward is always good to watch."

NSW were cruising during their second innings on Thursday, moving to 3-99 before Tigers quicks Gabe Bell and Lawrence Neil-Smith got to work.

The Blues lost 7-19 during a dramatic collapse, setting the visitors a chase of 143.

02:33 Play video Gabe rings Blues' Bell with five wickets

But Tasmania never looked a chance of getting to the total, stumbling to 3-12, then completely capitulating once Jake Doran (29) and opener Tim Ward (16) were dismissed following a gutsy stand.

Tasmania began the day at 6-166 in their first innings but were quickly all out for 200.

"It was an interesting game and I don't think I've been a part of a game quite like it," Tasmania captain Jordan Silk said.

"Obviously pretty challenging conditions to bat in, but full credit goes to NSW ... they were too good for us."

00:39 Play video 'Get your cape on young man!' Sangha gets horizontal at SCG

The highlight of the day was NSW allrounder Jason Sangha flying off the ground in the slips to pull off a classic catch to dismiss Jake Doran (43) off Tremain's bowling in the Tigers' first innings.

Tasmania pacer Lawrence Neil-Smith was the forgotten hero after snaring his maiden first-class 10-wicket match haul (10-104), adding three wickets to his first-innings figures of 7-58.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings