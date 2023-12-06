Matthews resigns as WA Cricket chief executive after 12 years

After 14 domestic titles in 12 years, Christina Matthews steps down with WA having become arguably the country's standout cricket state

One of cricket's most successful administrators, Christina Matthews has announced she will stand down as Western Australia Cricket's chief executive.

After a transformative 12-year stint, Matthews revealed on Wednesday her intention to finish up as CEO at the end of the ongoing season. It comes a week before the men's Test summer gets underway in Perth.

Under the 63-year-old former Australia vice-captain's leadership, WA have become arguably the country's standout state. Across men’s and women’s domestic competitions, they have won 14 titles during her tenure, while 31 players have graduated to national teams.

"This decision has not come easily, but it is the right time for me to close this chapter," said Matthews. "That said, I have been connected to cricket for over 50 years and look forward to enjoying the game I love in new ways.

"I also love my adopted home of Perth and am a proud Western Australian. My first port of call will be to take a break and experience what our great state has to offer."

A champion wicketkeeper who played 20 Tests and 47 ODIs for Australia between 1984 and 1995, Matthews replaced Graeme Wood as WA Cricket chief in December 2011 having held roles in sports administration in cricket as well as hockey and Australian rules football.

Matthews swiftly addressed the disciplinary issues and flagging on-field performances that plagued WA's reputation, with the appointment of Justin Langer as men's coach proving significant.

Langer formed a tight bond with Matthews and oversaw a revival along with another new appointee in high-performance boss Ben Oliver. Both Langer and Oliver eventually graduated to roles with Australia.

Under Langer, and then Adam Voges, the Perth Scorchers have become the standout KFC BBL team with five titles in 12 seasons. The Scorchers have also been a growing force in the WBBL, winning their maiden crown in 2021, after WA also won the WNCL for the first time a year earlier.

Back-to-back Sheffield Shield titles over the past two summers (the first, in 2021-22, ended a 22-year drought) have been the highlight of a 'six-peat' that has seen all three domestic men's trophies end in WA triumphs in consecutive years.

Despite recent upheaval at Board level and Matthews taking a break for mental health reasons, she led the organisation through significant challenges during the pandemic when WA had some of the world's strictest border rules and oversaw the commencement of the WACA Ground's redevelopment, which is currently under construction.

"Christina's record speaks for itself – 14 trophies, increased Australian player representation, commencement of the WACA Ground Improvement Project, formation of the WA Cricket Foundation and with the organisation in strong financial and reputational health," said WACA Chair Avril Fahey

"We look forward to building on Christina's significant legacy within the game and following her continued success in whatever she does next."

Matthews' final day will be March 28, 2024. A search for a replacement is underway.