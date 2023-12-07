New skipper Short sets sights on T20 World Cup

Handed the Adelaide Strikers captaincy for BBL|13, Matt Short is hoping another big season could propel him into Australia’s T20 World Cup squad

Despite a remarkable 12 months that has yielded international selection, individual honours and now a first official on-field leadership role, Matt Short is hoping for even greater reward by earning a berth at next year's T20 World Cup.

Short was today confirmed as Adelaide Strikers skipper for KFC BBL|13, a meteoric ascension given that – by his own admission – he was "fourth in line" for the club captaincy when called upon to fill in for two games last season.

That interim stint saw Short return a 100 per cent success rate in charge, with his first outing at the helm crowned by an unbeaten century that led the Strikers to the highest-ever successful run chase (3-230) against Hobart Hurricanes at Adelaide Oval.

02:21 Play video Captain Short smacks incredible hundred

The 28-year-old's maiden short-format hundred was a defining moment in a breakthrough summer that included Player of the Tournament status in BBL|12 and selection in Australia's white-ball team for series in South Africa and India.

But while Short concedes his 156 runs at 22.3 (strike rate 167.7) from seven T20 International appearances was "a little bit disappointing", he's optimistic a reprise of last year's BBL form will have him in selectors' sights for the global showpiece in the Caribbean and USA next June.

"I still need to work on a few things in my game, especially against spin over there," he said of the recently concluded T20 series in India where the Strikers opener oscillated between top of Australia's batting order and number six for scores of 13, 19, 22 and 16.

"I was hoping for a bit better but coming into the Big Bash I'm keen to get my form back – not that I'm out of form – leading into next year's World Cup.

"My form over the last couple of years has definitely given me that confidence in knowing I can reach that level.

"Hopefully I can put a performance on the board here and see what happens."

01:09 Play video Short, Marsh hammer century stand in Durban

Even though it's almost a decade since Short made his senior representative debut – for a National Performance Squad XI that featured future Australia representatives Travis Head, Cameron Bancroft and Sean Abbott, against South Africa A in Darwin – his rise to international cricket has come "pretty quickly".

Having started his BBL career as an off-spinner and lower-order hitter with Melbourne Renegades in 2014, Short boasted just one score above 50 when he switched to the Strikers as they undertook their title defence in BBL|08.

The tall right-hander struggled for consistency, scoring 345 runs (at 12.8) and claiming just two wickets (at 74) before his potential was unleashed with a move to the top of the batting order where he has become one of the most dominant ball strikers in the competition.

In 30 games as opener, Short has clubbed 951 runs at an average of almost 34 and at a rate of 150 per 100 balls faced, and has collected 11 wickets from 30 matches with his handy off-spin for good measure.

He has also become an integral part of Victoria's Marsh Sheffield Shield outfit and finished last season as the team's second-highest run scorer behind ex-Test batter Peter Handscomb.

02:33 Play video Short rescues Victoria with sublime Shield ton

But despite a burgeoning CV, Short acknowledges he found it tough going when handed the Strikers captaincy towards the end of last summer with regular leaders Travis Head and Alex Carey absent on Test duties and stand-in skipper Peter Siddle sidelined through injury.

"I was fourth in line at the time, so I was thrown in the deep end and it was a little bit unexpected but I think it's just about staying calm under pressure," Short said of the leadership position he will now fill on a full-time basis.

"There was a couple of games there where things got out of hand pretty quick, but the teams that can bring it together the quickest and stay calm for longest will go the furthest in the competition.

"In the past, when it's just as a player, I've probably focused on my own game a bit more than what's happening in the match.

"So that will probably be the biggest change, being in control and trying to be a step or two ahead of the game and thinking a bit more about it rather than just seeing what total gets posted at the end of an innings then going out to defend or chase it.

"That will be my main focus, trying to be ahead of the game."

To help develop that element of his game, he plans to work closely with Tim Paine, the former Australia Test captain who has been appointed assistant coach with the Strikers for BBL|13.

And while Head – who had led the Strikers since taking them to their sole BBL title to date in his first year at the helm – is unlikely to play more than one game for the club this year, Short will also remain in regular contact with the Australia World Cup hero to glean tactical advice from afar.

However, with Siddle having returned to Melbourne, Short will turn to ex-Brisbane Heat veteran Chris Lynn and the Strikers' most-capped player Jake Weatherald for on-field input when calm heads are required in the heat of battle.

He has also developed a close rapport with Strikers back-up keeper Harry Nielsen, who takes the gloves in Carey's regular absences, and will enable experienced bowlers the likes of Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett and England imports Jamie Overton and David Payne to formulate their own plans.

02:47 Play video Short dazzles in Adelaide with six-hitting frenzy

"There's a lot of guys out there who have played a lot of BBL cricket now," said Short, who confirmed he will again nominate for the upcoming IPL auction having been signed by Punjab Kings last season as a replacement for injured England batter, Jonny Bairstow.

"I've stood in the slips with Harry Nielsen a fair bit and always run a few ideas through him, so he'll be one that I lean on.

"He's obviously got a good view of the games from behind the stumps.

"And a lot of our bowlers have played a lot of cricket now, and are pretty much on top of everything.

"So I'll probably leave a fair bit up to them as to what fields they need and what their strengths are, and if needed I'll be there to help them out."

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Be in the running for some epic prizes, or go for bragging rights with family and friends. Register now