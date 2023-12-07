Harris, Bancroft miss out on statement runs against Pakistan

Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft, vying for a soon-to-be-vacant Test opener’s spot, fall after making solid starts for the Prime Minister’s XI

Australia's potential openers are yet to make a big statement against Pakistan in the race to replace the retiring David Warner.

Batting for the Prime Minister's XI at Manuka Oval on Thursday, Marcus Harris (49) and Cameron Bancroft (53) made starts but didn't go on with the job as their side finished day two at 2-149.

They are replying to Pakistan's 9-391 declared, highlighted by skipper Shan Masood's brilliant unbeaten 201 that perhaps raised hopes his side can match it with Australia in their upcoming NRMA Test series.

Matt Renshaw, who's another candidate to take Warner's soon-to-be-vacant gig when the veteran retires following the series against Pakistan, crawled his way to an unbeaten 18 and will look to go big on Friday.

Harris, who's played 14 Tests and regularly been with the Australian side as a back-up batter, played some classy cut shots and lofted drives before throwing away his wicket.

The left-hander chipped spinner Abrar Ahmed straight to mid-on just as a big score seemed on the cards.

Marcus Harris holes out one short of his half-century, as Pakistan take their first wicket of the tour

Bancroft entered fresh from making a mountain of runs at Sheffield Shield level – 512 at an average of 57 – but looked a little shaky on the way to his 53.

A lovely delivery from Pakistan quick Khurram Shahzad trapped him plumb lbw, leaving the PM's side 2-112.

Bancroft joins Harris back in the sheds, pinned on the crease by Khurram Shahzad

Renshaw was joined by allrounder Cameron Green, who's also trying to bat his way back into Australian contention after being usurped in the Test side by Mitchell Marsh.

He could also play a part in replacing long-time opener Warner after he retires in January, if any of Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne or Travis Head are moved up the order to open.

Green defended solidly but rarely offered attacking strokes and will resume on 19 not out.

The PM's XI are not facing the tourists' first-choice bowling outfit however, with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim all rested for the tour game.

Pakistan skipper Masood looked like a man on a mission and displayed little emotion when he reached his double-century, setting the tone for his side in his first innings since assuming the captaincy.

South Australia quick Jordan Buckingham (5-80) was the PM's XI best bowler, completing his haul courtesy of a sharp catch from Renshaw at leg-gully to dismiss Hamza (eight).

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

Prime Minister's XI v Pakistan XI: December 6-9, Manuka Oval (10.30am AEDT)

First Test: December 14-18, Perth Stadium (1.20pm AEDT)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: (first Test only) Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi