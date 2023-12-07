Neser named as Stars bowl first in BBL|13 opener

Michael Neser has overcome the soreness that ruled him out of the Prime Minister's XI clash to suit up for the Heat at the Gabba

Michael Neser will play for the Brisbane Heat in the KFC BBL|13 opener at the Gabba but the Melbourne Stars will go in without Pakistan tearaway Haris Rauf.

Neser was scratched from this week's Prime Minister's XI clash with Pakistan in Canberra due to soreness.

Brisbane Heat XI: Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Billings (wk), Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matt Kuhnemann Melbourne Stars XI: Tom Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Joe Burns, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Liam Dawson, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Olly Stone

But the fringe Australian quick has been deemed fit for Thursday's Big Bash season opener and will suit up alongside Test duo Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne for last season's beaten finalists.

Rauf and countryman Usama Mir were finally issued No-Objection Certificates by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday, allowing them to feature for the Stars.

Mir will play in a team led by Australia's World Cup hero Glenn Maxwell but Rauf has not been selected due to only arriving in the country on Wednesday.

The Stars won the bat flip and opted bowl first.

In-form Victoria wicketkeeper Sam Harper, former Test opener and Queenslander Joe Burns and allrounder Marcus Stoinis have also been named for the Stars.

