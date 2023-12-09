Freak Canberra storm ends PM's XI clash

Pakistan's tour match against the Prime Minister's XI is over after overnight rain pounded the Manuka Oval pitch

Pakistan's preparations for their three-match NRMA Insurance Test series against Australia have wrapped a day early after a freak weather event battered Canberra.

A massive electrical storm hit the region around 8pm on Friday, with 55km/h winds blowing off the covers over the Manuka Oval pitch and exposing it to driving rain.

Umpires and captains inspected the pitch late on Saturday morning and called the game off over safety concerns.

The contest was already headed for a draw, but the abandonment denied potential Test opener Matt Renshaw the chance to build on his unbeaten 136 as he pressed his case to the national selectors.

03:45 Play video Determined Renshaw scores second straight PM’s XI century

The Prime Minister's XI trailed Pakistan overnight by 24 runs at 4-367, with the tourists' backup bowling brigade failing to make an impact over nearly two long days in the field.

Pakistan's top-order performed well batting first, with captain Shan Masood's 201 not out encouraging hopes they can take the challenge up to Australia's elite bowlers.

The tourists will now head to Perth, where the series against Australia gets underway on Thursday.

Pakistan's first-choice pace attack of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim are expected to be named for the first Test, although there is work to do to finalise their lineup after an injury to spinner Abrar Ahmed.

He is almost certainly ruled out of the contest, with 37-year-old Noman Ali the only other spinner in the squad.

At Manuka Oval, umpire Donovan Koch said work would need to be done on an alternate strip expected to be used for a Big Bash League match between the Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat on Tuesday night.

"The pitch ... is wet, the surrounding is wet and our main concern is actually the BBL pitch, it's two strips down from the playing pitch where there's a game on Tuesday night," he told Fox Cricket.

"We're going to take a cautious approach, we've got a Test team that we don't want to cause any injuries to, and we've got a few BBL players in the (PM's XI) team as well."

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: December 14-18, Perth Stadium (1.20pm AEDT)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: (first Test only) Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi