King puts England to the sword as Windies build series lead

West Indies have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in their five-match T20 series against England after winning the second match by 10 runs

The West Indies have taken a 2-0 lead over England in their five-match T20 series after winning the second game by 10 runs on the back of Brandon King's sublime knock of 82 in St George's, Grenada.

Having lost the first game after batting first, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field but his bowlers had no answer to the power of opener King who stayed unbeaten on 82 off 52 deliveries.

In response, Sam Curran (50) was the only England batter to build on his start while Alzarri Joseph picked up three top-order wickets as the tourists were restricted to 7-166 in 20 overs.

King smashed five sixes and eight boundaries at the top of the order but Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer fell cheaply as the West Indies found themselves reeling at 4-54.

Brandon King goes on the attack in his 52-ball 82 // Getty

Captain Rovman Powell walked to the crease and did not hold back, hitting four sixes and a boundary in one Curran over to bring up his 50 in 22 balls before falling to the allrounder, caught while trying to clear the boundary.

Andre Russell also smashed two sixes at the death as the West Indies piled on 72 runs in the last five overs to wrap up their innings at 7-176.

The home side had the perfect start in the second innings when Buttler fell early to Akeal Hosein (2-24) while fellow spinner Gudakesh Motie throttled England's run rate, conceding just nine runs in four overs.

But Joseph was the pick of the bowlers after he removed Phil Salt, Will Jacks and Curran, who smashed a quick-fire, maiden half-century to make up for his disastrous bowling figures of 1-38 in two overs.

The match marked the first time a female umpire from the West Indies, Jacqueline Williams, had stood in a men's T20 international between two full-member teams.

Sam Curran hit his maiden T20I half-century // Getty

England's Australian head coach Matthew Mott expects a response from his side in the next match that will also be played in St George's on Saturday.

"No one likes losing," said Mott. "We played good cricket again for 90 per cent of the match. We had them under control up to the 15th-over mark and unfortunately, as West Indies can do, they hurt us.

"We fought back at the back end to keep them to 176 which was definitely chase-able. It's light and shade with our batting, there's some really good things happening but probably just too many dot balls.

"We have to respond from this. We will try to come up with more solutions. We are trying hard, we are close. We are a couple of good hits away from a win.

"The message in the changing room is that we are not far away. We just have to stay the course. We've got to win one first. That's our first target."