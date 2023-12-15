LIVE: Pakistan openers frustrate Australia in intriguing battle

Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam Ul Haq dig in against a probing Australian attack in Perth

Mitch Marsh fell 10 runs short of a hometown century before Pakistan's openers frustrated Australia's vaunted pace attack during the first NRMA Insurance Test at Perth Stadium.

Marsh (90 off 107 balls) was bowled by Khurram Shahzad first ball after lunch on day two, bringing an end to an innings that featured 15 fours and one six.

Pat Cummins (9) and Nathan Lyon (5) followed a short time later as Australia lost 3-11 to be bowled out for 487.

Paceman Aamir Jamal was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, snaring 6-111 in a memorable Test debut.

Pakistan went to tea on day two at 0-43 off 20 overs, with openers Abdullah Shafique (25 off 71 balls) and Imam-ul-Haq (10 off 49) digging in.

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cummins all had their moments in beating the bat, but none could snare a wicket before tea.

Spinner Lyon had an eventful first over, extracting plenty of turn, but an early Shafique edge flew just wide of first slip.

Australia started the day at a dominant 5-346 courtesy of David Warner's 164 on Thursday.

That knock all but guaranteed Warner will make it to his planned Test farewell in Sydney in January.

Marsh was careful when he needed to be on Friday, and cashed in with boundaries every time Pakistan's line or length strayed.

Even some of the good balls were put away as he unleashed a wide array of strokes.

The current Test marked Marsh's first at Perth Stadium.

In the 32-year-old's most recent Test appearance in Perth - against England at the WACA Ground in 2017 - he cracked his highest Test score of 181.

But there would be no hometown century this time around, with Shahzad's first delivery after lunch jagging off the seam and striking the top of middle stump.

Jamal boldly declared after play on Thursday that his team could bowl Australia out within an hour on Friday.

The 27-year-old had to wait 56 minutes before being chucked the ball on day two, and by that stage Australia had added 60 runs without loss for the morning.

Jamal's prophesy of snaring Australia's remaining five wickets within an hour may not have come to fruition, but he unleashed a 138km/h pearler with his sixth ball to rattle Alex Carey's off stump.

He collected his fourth wicket when another beauty of a delivery found the outside edge of Starc's bat and crashed into the stumps.

Marsh was almost run out on 81 following a mix-up with Cummins, with Shaheen Afridi only narrowly missing the stumps from a side-on angle.

The lunch break ended up stifling Marsh's momentum, with the West Australian's decision to unleash a drive straight after the break backfiring.

Australia's innings was over 20 minutes later after both Cummins and Lyon edged Jamal to slip.

He roared in delight and then kissed the turf after claiming his fifth wicket.

His haul marked the first time an overseas player had taken five wickets on debut in Australia since India's Abid Ali took 6-55 at Adelaide Oval in 1967.

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: December 14-18, Perth Stadium (1.20pm AEDT)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: (first Test only) Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi