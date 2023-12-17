LIVE: Starc strikes in first over, Pakistan chasing 450

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique was caught behind off his sixth delivery as Mitch Starc gave Australia the best start to the final innings

Lunch report: Usman Khawaja was the latest Australian to suffer a painful blow as the cracking Optus Stadium pitch continued to play tricks in the first Test against Pakistan in Perth.

Australia went to tea on day four at 4-186, an overall lead of 402, with Khawaja (68no off 173 balls) and Mitch Marsh (42no off 50 balls) at the crease.

Steve Smith (45) added just two runs to his overnight score before being trapped lbw by Khurram Shahzad (3-26), while Travis Head was caught for 14 in the only two wickets of the morning session.

Smith sustained two painful blows late on day three, while Marnus Labuschagne was sent for scans on Saturday night after being struck on his right little finger.

Ouch! Marnus Labuschagne cops a nasty one on the hand and is getting some treatment out in the middle #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/UMHmIgHjuF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2023

The scans cleared Labuschagne of a fracture, but it was Khawaja in the firing line when play resumed on Sunday.

Khawaja required medical treatment after being struck just below his right elbow by a 136km/h Aamir Jamal delivery.

A sizeable bump soon formed on Khawaja's arm, but he bravely batted on to guide Australia safely to lunch.

On a busy morning for DRS, Smith was left cursing his luck after ball-tracking showed Shahzad's delivery was going to clip the top of the leg-stump bail by the barest of margins.

Smith repeatedly shook his head in frustration as he trudged off the ground.

Head departed a short time later after slashing Jamal straight to cover, reducing Australia to 4-107.

Marsh survived a Pakistan review off the next delivery when replays showed the ball hit his arm rather than his bat en route to the keeper.

Khawaja was 40 when given out lbw after being struck on the pads by a swinging Jamal delivery.

The opener reviewed the decision - more out of hope than anything else given it looked clearly out to the naked eye - and was in luck as replays showed the ball struck him marginally outside the line of off stump.

Josh Hazlewood removed Pakistan captain Shan Masood with a pearler as Alex Carey completed his 100th dismissal in Test cricket

It was an early birthday present for Khawaja, who turns 37 on Monday.

Marsh had a life on 23 when Pakistan captain Shan Masood dropped a straightforward chest-high catch at mid-off, the ball cannoning off his palms and deflecting away.

Khawaja needed 151 balls to bring up his half-century, with 118 of those dot balls.

He scored more freely as lunch approached, with Australia keen to build their lead before an expected declaration midway through the second session.

Khawaja again sported a black armband in his show of solidarity for the growing humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

The veteran opener wanted to wear shoes with the inscriptions "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right", but the plan was scuppered by the ICC, which forbids players from bearing written messages on the field unless approved.

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: December 14-18, Perth Stadium (1.20pm AEDT)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: (first Test only) Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi