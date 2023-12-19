Scoop Podcast: McGrath ready for the biggest Test

Newly appointed vice-captain Tahlia McGrath gives a rundown of Australia's preparations for the upcoming Test match against India

Since landing in Mumbai a week ago, the Australian women have embarked on an intense training block to prepare for one of the biggest challenges in international cricket: Test cricket in India, against India.

Newly appointed vice-captain Tahlia McGrath joins hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin to explain what the team have been up to in the week leading in to the Test match, how she got the news of her vice-captaincy appointment as well as how the group is feeling ahead of the historic Test match.

Before that, Laura gives an update on all the big selection talking points from the ground in Mumbai.

The Test match begins on Thursday 21 December and is being broadcast in Australia on Foxtel and Kayo.