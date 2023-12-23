Wade, Wright fire Hobart to first win of season

Fifties to Matthew Wade and Mac Wright have fired the Hurricanes to a six-wicket win over the Renegades

Matthew Wade has blasted 82 as the Hobart Hurricanes overcame the Melbourne Renegades and some fielding restriction drama to notch their first win of KFC BBL|13.

After missing a game with back spasms, Wade's 50-ball knock on Saturday night at Blundstone Arena got his side past Melbourne's 5-183 with an over to spare and six wickets in the sheds.

Wade shared a 140-run partnership with Mac Wright, a late inclusion for Ben McDermott who copped a blow at training.

Wright played a support role early but finished with five sixes and five fours in his 36-ball 63.

Wade, who muscled nine fours and three sixes, was caught in the deep in the 17th over but by then the damage had been done.

The Hurricanes are 1-2 from three games, while the Renegades are without a win from four matches.

There was confusion late in the Renegades' innings when a no-ball was called against Hobart quick Chris Jordan in the final over for an incorrect field.

Under competition rules, teams are limited to four fielders outside the circle if they don't bowl their overs in the allotted time.

Hobart's Tim David told Fox Cricket he was under the impression the team had not gone over time.

"I dare say if we were told we needed an extra fielder in, we wouldn't have bowled (with that field)," he said via the on-field mic.

"We were told the previous over the time on the scoreboard was wrong and we had until 8.45 (pm).

"The scoreboard said 8.43 and we bowled it, and it was a no-ball. Got to respect the umpire's decision."

Renegades allrounder Will Sutherland hit the ensuing free-hit for a boundary.

Earlier, imports Quinton de Kock (38 from 22) and Joe Clarke (38 from 25) got the Renegades off to a quick start after they were sent in to bat.

Melbourne were flying at 0-78 in the eighth over, before losing three wickets in four deliveries.

Hurricanes spinner Paddy Dooley (2-32) got rid of de Kock and danger man Jake Fraser-McGurk for a first-ball duck in consecutive balls.

Nathan Ellis then clean bowled Clarke off the first ball of the next over.

Jono Wells (40 not out from 24) and Aaron Finch (31 from 28) steadied before swinging freely late.

Finch didn't field for the Renegades because of back soreness.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 4 3 0 0 1 2.344 0 7 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 3 3 0 0 0 0.304 0 6 3 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 3 2 0 0 1 2.342 0 5 4 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 3 1 1 0 1 0.175 0 3 5 Sydney Thunder Men THU 3 1 2 0 0 -0.158 0 2 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 3 1 2 0 0 -0.546 0 2 7 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 4 0 3 0 1 -0.65 0 1 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 3 0 3 0 0 -3.031 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

