Aussies stick with same XI as Pakistan make changes

Australia have confirmed they will field an unchanged XI for the NRMA Insurance Boxing Day Test with Pat Cummins admitting Scott Boland was unlucky to miss out on his home turf.

Boland famously took 6-7 on debut to clinch the 2021-22 Ashes in Melbourne but currently remains on the outer, with the 'big three' of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood all fit to face Pakistan tomorrow.

Along with spinner Nathan Lyon, Australia's bowling quartet were irresistible in their 360-run win in the men's summer opener in Perth and virtually pick themselves when fit for a home Test.

"We're a huge fan of Scotty, I don't think that's a secret," Cummins told reporters on Boxing Day eve.

"It's very rare that you're going to get through seven Test matches with the same (fast) bowling line-up, there's always niggles or things that pop up.

"He's ready to go if anything happens, so I'm sure he'll play a part at some point.

"The message (to Boland) is always 'we love what you're brining, unfortunately you miss out on this one but don't change ... and stay ready'."

Pakistan confirmed a squad of 12 on the eve of the Test, with the final XI set to be revealed at the coin toss tomorrow morning.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan XII: Imam-Ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamir Jamal, Sajid Khan (final team to be confirmed at the coin toss)

The tourists were already forced into making at least one change after paceman Khurram Shahzad was ruled out of the series with a rib injury.

Both specialist spinners originally picked for this tour, Noman Ali (appendicitis) and Abrar Ahmed (right leg injury), are also unavailable, which could open the door for off-spinner Sajid Khan to play in Melbourne.

Veteran gloveman Sarfaraz Ahmed has been dropped after a sub-par showing in Perth and a two-day practice match against a Victorian XI on Friday-Saturday, as fellow wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten fifty to earn a recall to the side.

"We think Rizwan is ready and we can give Sarfaraz a little bit of a break to recoup and come back," captain Shan Masood told reporters on the eve of the Test, adding that a heavy dose of red-ball cricket was the main reason Sarfaraz got the nod in Perth.

"It was more of a tactical decision in terms of the conditions and getting the best out of each player in those conditions."

Faheem Ashraf has also been omitted after going at worse than five-per-over in Perth.

Mir Hamza or Hasan Ali are the main contenders if the tourists want to bolster or tweak their pace attack, however neither bowled with great control in Pakistan's hit-out against the Victorian side in recent days.

01:28 Play video Local favourite likely to miss, teams inspect MCG pitch

On a rainy Christmas Day, both sides will be mindful of more inclement weather predicted for Boxing Day, though the forecast is better for the remainder of the Test.

"We'd like to have one final look at the pitch, our last look was on the 21st (December)," Masood said of the decision around the final XI.

The MCG pitch has been lively in its two Marsh Sheffield Shield games so far this season. No team has passed 300 (though Victoria declared seven wickets down on exactly that number last month) with seam bowlers proving effective.

The Australians say there is less grass on this surface than the ones produced for the Shield games, with around 6-7mm expected to be left on the Test strip.

"It's probably a little bit harder and not as green as last year, knowing it's potentially going to be under covers today and for a little bit tomorrow maybe," Cummins said.

"We'll see how it plays, but it looks like a really good wicket."

04:48 Play video Australia's 'special' last-gasp 2016 Boxing Day win revisited

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: Australia won by 360 runs

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi