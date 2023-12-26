Warner falls to spin on the stroke of lunch

Opener departs to leave Australia 1-90 at the first interval of the Boxing Day Test

Lunch report: David Warner's dismissal in the final over before lunch gave Pakistan something to smile about after they endured another challenging first session on day one of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

With rain forecast and under cloudy skies, Pakistan captain Shan Masood opted to bowl first and the visitors almost had the perfect start when Warner edged a Shaheen Shah Afridi outswinger through to first slip Abdullah Shafique, who spilled a regulation chance with the opener on two.

David Warner gets a life on two! Shaheen Afridi gets the ball swinging and Abdullah Shafique puts it down at first slip #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/EJc4AptxJk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 25, 2023

Usman Khawaja also edged through the slips cordon to get off the mark in the first over but despite threatening, Pakistan couldn't land the early breakthrough.

After the drinks break, Australia seized the momentum, adding 56 runs as Pakistan erred in their line and length and failed to take advantage of helpful conditions.

Khawaja (36no) and Warner (38) went run for run until the latter lashed at a wide offering from part-time spinner Salman Ali Agha with the first ball of the final over before lunch, and nicked through to Babar Azam who held a good catch at first slip.

The wicket brought a marginally early end to the session, with Australia 1-90.

Right on the stroke of lunch and it's Agha Salman who gets the breakthrough for Pakistan! #PlayOfTheDay | @Nrmainsurance | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/OjoYYJrLut — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2023

Melbourne endured one of its wettest Christmas days and more inclement weather is expected for Tuesday. Thunderstorms and up to 15mm of rain have been forecast, though the radar was clear for the morning session.

The Aussies resisted bringing in hometown hero Scott Boland, naming an unchanged side from the one that recorded a thumping 360-run win in the NRMA Insurance series opener in Perth.

Pakistan on the other hand have made three changes to their XI, including dropping their wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed for Mohammad Rizwan, but resisted the temptation to bring in a specialist slow bowler.

With their first-choice spinners Abrar Ahmed and Noman Ali out with injury and illness respectively, the moustachioed Sajid Khan shaped as a likely inclusion but was instead relegated to completing fitness drills before play.

Agha Ali Salman, the off-spinning allrounder, is Masood's main option for a change of pace.

Pacemen Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza have been brought in instead despite sub-par returns in a two-day practice match at the Junction Oval last week, with Khurram Shahzad sidelined by a rib stress fracture.

Faheem Ashraf has also been omitted after going at worse than five runs per over in Perth.

Despite the forecast, around 65,000 people were anticipated to attend the first day of one of Australian sport's most iconic events.

"It's huge every year," said Australia skipper Pat Cummins. "You hear all the stories as you walk around Melbourne of people who have flown down for their bucket-list item."

NRMA Insurance Test series v Pakistan

First Test: Australia won by 360 runs

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (10.30am AEDT)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (10.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi