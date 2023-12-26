Stars shock Sixers to break seven-game losing streak

A contentious catch call could not stop Hilton Cartwright from leading Melbourne Stars to a shock four-wicket win over Sydney Sixers

Melbourne Stars have overcome a contentious Moises Henriques catch to shock the Sydney Sixers and claim their first win of the KFC BBL season.

Chasing 155 for victory against the previously undefeated Sixers, the Stars hauled in the target with three balls to spare to claim the four-wicket win.

But they were forced to do it the hard way after cricket's contentious clean catch rule was back in the spotlight early in the chase.

With the Stars 0-28 after four overs, Tom Rogers was given out for 20 when Henriques leapt high into the air and grabbed the ball one handed.

Replays, however, showed the ball was planted onto the ground as Henriques landed, hurting his left shoulder in the process.

Cricket's laws state a catch cannot be claimed until the fielder has full control of his body and therefore the ball cannot touch the ground in that time.

The catch was similar to the one Mitchell Starc was denied during the Lord's Ashes Test this year to remove Ben Duckett, when he slid with the ball on the ground.

Former Australia and Sixers great Brett Lee also admitted in commentary on Fox Cricket's broadcast the ball "clearly" touched the surface and was not out according to the rule book.

Still, Rogers was forced to walk off after third umpire Claire Polosak viewed several replays and did not change the on-field soft signal of out.

"As I was looking through the vision, I did not have conclusive evidence to say that there was no fingers under the ball," Polosak told Channel Seven.

Still, the Stars were able to recover after an initial stumble.

Rogers' dismissal prompted a minor collapse of 4-38, including that of Glenn Maxwell for 12 one ball after he launched Jackson Bird deep over the square-leg boundary.

But Beau Webster and Hilton Cartwright were then able to stabilise the innings, putting on a 56-run stand and getting the margin down to 34 from 22 balls.

No bat. No worries!



Stars WIN and break nine-match losing streak against the Sixers.

And while Webster was caught at long on for 35 trying to take down Sean Abbott, Cartwright was able to get the Stars home with an unbeaten 47.

Earlier, Pakistani spinner Usama Mir had helped set up the win with 3-19 off four overs early in the innings.

His wickets included Henriques when he deceived the Sixers captain and had him stumped, before a quicker ball drew Jordan Silk's edge later in the over.

James Vince was able to steady the ship for the Sixers, getting through a difficult opening 10 overs before taking charge in the second half of the innings to finish with 83 from 55 balls.

But when he was run out by a Maxwell direct hit, the Stars were able to keep the Sixers to 14 runs from a crucial final two overs of the innings.

The win broke the Stars' seven-game losing streak in the Big Bash and nine-game losing streak against the Sixers.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 4 3 0 0 1 2.344 0 7 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 4 3 1 0 0 0.167 0 6 3 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 3 2 0 0 1 2.342 0 5 4 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 3 1 1 0 1 0.175 0 3 5 Sydney Thunder Men THU 3 1 2 0 0 -0.158 0 2 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 3 1 2 0 0 -0.546 0 2 7 Melbourne Stars Men STA 4 1 3 0 0 -2.172 0 2 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 4 0 3 0 1 -0.65 0 1 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

