Elgar pushes Proteas into dominant position against India

South Africa opener begins his farewell series in style, with an unbeaten 140 giving the hosts a first-innings lead

An unbeaten century from veteran Dean Elgar and fifty on debut from David Bedingham has allowed South Africa to take an 11-run lead with five wickets in hand over India after the second day of the first Test at Centurion.

The 36-year-old Elgar, who is retiring from international cricket after the two-Test series, played one of the best innings of his long career on Wednesday as he scored an emotive unbeaten 140 not out.

It helped the hosts to 5-256 in reply to India's first innings 245, which featured a century from KL Rahul.

After bad light had ended proceedings early, Elgar will resume on Thursday with Marco Jansen, who has three, with South Africa seeking to build a substantive lead.

Elgar, who took over the captaincy after Temba Bavuma pulled his hamstring when fielding on Tuesday, played some unusually flamboyant front foot strokes in a chanceless innings against a fearsome attack on a track set up for the seamers.

Elgar's 14th Test century came in his penultimate match for South Africa // Getty

He scored a 14th Test century but his first at Centurion, his home ground.

"I've been in some really good form with the bat coming into the series and I was pretty confident. I don't have a lot to lose now, do I? It's my last series and I want to play with a bit of freedom," Elgar said at stumps.

"This is the one place where I've really wanted to score a Test ton. I got 95 against Sri Lanka, buggered that one up and I thought today luck is on my side so I need to try and cash in – and I'm extremely proud of it."

He brought up his ton in 140 balls and featured in two important partnerships – firstly, 93 for the second wicket with Tony de Zorzi, which set a good foundation, and then 131 with Bedingham for the fourth wicket.

The 29-year-old Bedingham looked assured and confident on debut as he scored 56 before being bowled by Mohammed Siraj, who finished the day with 2-63.

Jasprit Bumrah also took two wickets, squaring up De Zorzi (28) to force a thick edge to third slip, and then bowling Keegan Petersen for two.

Siraj had taken the first wicket of the innings when Aiden Markram went cheaply for five in the fourth over of South Africa's knock.

Earlier, Rahul completed his century before India were dismissed, having added 37 to their overnight 8-208, with play commencing 25 minutes late because of light drizzle.

Rahul, 70 not out overnight, went to an eighth Test ton in spectacular fashion, hammering a six into the crowd.

He had provided stout resistance on the opening day on Tuesday as South Africa threatened to dismiss India cheaply but were let down by spilt catches and inconsistent bowling.

Rahul came out again on Wednesday with the same aggressive intent and put away the bad balls to reach his century before being the last man dismissed as Nandre Burger bowled him for 101 off 137 balls.

Burger finished with 3-50 on his debut with Kagiso Rabada the pick of the home bowlers with 5-59.