All-round Maxwell ensures Stars reign supreme in Hobart

Superstar Glenn Maxwell took three wickets and played a match-winning hand with the bat as the Stars made it two wins in a row

09:48 Play video Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars | BBL|13

Melbourne Stars have continued their KFC BBL resurgence, with captain Glenn Maxwell leading the side to a second consecutive victory for the first time in almost two years in a rain-affected clash with the Hobart Hurricanes.

The Stars restricted the Hurricanes to 155 before wet and wild conditions blanketed Blundstone Arena during the innings break and reduced the target to 67 runs from seven overs under the DLS method.

Maxwell started the chase with Sam Harper but was stranded at the bowler's end as Hurricanes quick Riley Meredith (2-15) sparked the hosts with two wickets in the opening over on Thursday night.

01:23 Play video Maxwell finishes rollercoaster over with double breakthrough

Meredith sent the first ball of the Stars' innings down the leg side for a wide, but then had Harper out hooking off the next delivery.

Marcus Stoinis was out three balls later in much the same way, and when Canes captain Nathan Ellis bowled Hilton Cartwright in the next over the Stars were reeling at 3-6.

But Maxwell (35no off 18) and Thomas Rogers (21no) steered the Stars (2-3) home to make it back-to-back victories after a slow start to their BBL|13 campaign.

Maxwell (3-29) had earlier taken three middle-order wickets to help restrict the Hurricanes to a modest total.

"I took a gamble to bring myself on," Maxwell told Fox Cricket.

"With that little bit of drizzle and that rain it actually changed the pitch, I was able to get the ball to skid on a bit faster.

"You get a couple of lucky wickets with just timing."

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf (3-24) chipped in with three scalps late in the innings as the 'Canes were bowled out with two balls remaining after a bright start.

Mac Wright (33) set the pace early for the Hurricanes until mistiming a waist-high full toss off Usama Mir to Stoinis diving low at deep midwicket.

00:42 Play video Stoinis turns dreadful full toss into wicket with outfield classic

Caleb Jewell (45) maintained the momentum for the Hurricanes and smashed three consecutive boundaries off Beau Webster in the ninth over.

The Hurricanes opener sent a scare through the Stars' camp with a sharp straight drive off Maxwell that left the Australia international needing attention after getting a hand on the ball to prevent a certain boundary.

The off-spinner responded with the next delivery, darting a straight ball into Jewell's pads to trap him lbw for 45 off 37 balls and spark a middle-order collapse.

Nikhil Chaudhary looked set to rescue the hosts with positive play as he took 10 runs off two balls from Rauf.

But the Stars quick responded by taking pace off the ball as Chaudhary swung hard again but was caught in the deep for 32 off 16 balls before the rain arrived.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 5 4 0 0 1 1.943 0 9 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 4 3 0 0 1 1.707 0 7 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 4 3 1 0 0 0.167 0 6 4 Melbourne Stars Men STA 5 2 3 0 0 -1.947 0 4 5 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 3 1 1 0 1 0.175 0 3 6 Sydney Thunder Men THU 4 1 3 0 0 -0.31 0 2 7 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 4 1 3 0 0 -0.58 0 2 8 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 5 0 4 0 1 -0.64 0 1 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Be in the running for some epic prizes, or go for bragging rights with family and friends. Register now