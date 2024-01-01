Heat-Sixers share points as rain washes away New Year's Bash

Constant rain in Brisbane has led to the unbeaten Heat's New Year's Day clash with the Sixers being abandoned without a ball bowled

Brisbane Heat's New Year's Day clash with the Sydney Sixers at the Gabba has been abandoned without a ball bowled.

Persistent rain in Brisbane throughout the day became heavier around the time of the scheduled bat flip at 5.30pm local, and didn't relent, with the match abandoned just over two hours later.

Brisbane have won four matches and had another washed out to sit on top of the standings at the halfway point of the season.

Umpire Steve Dionysius told Fox Cricket play needed to have been underway by 8.25pm local time (9.25pm AEDT) to get a minimum five-over match, with ground staff requiring at least 30 minutes to prepare the pitch and outfield for play.

But with heavy rain still falling at 8.50pm, the match was abandoned with both sides sharing the points one each.

It is both teams' second washout, with the Sixers denied against the Sydney Thunder in their last outing when umpires called off their game despite the Sixers being in the box seat as players were taken from the field one over short of constituting a match.

Brisbane have won all four of their other games to sit on top of the ladder, while the Sixers (3-1) are third.

The sides will meet again in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 6 4 0 0 2 1.943 0 10 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 6 3 1 0 2 0.167 0 8 3 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 4 3 0 0 1 1.707 0 7 4 Melbourne Stars Men STA 6 3 3 0 0 -1.466 0 6 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 5 2 3 0 0 -0.235 0 4 6 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 5 1 3 0 1 -0.278 0 3 7 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 6 1 4 0 1 -0.389 0 3 8 Sydney Thunder Men THU 6 1 4 0 1 -0.42 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

