Unplayable Podcast: Your favourite David Warner innings

David Warner's final Test has come with drama on the eve of the match

UPDATE: Since recording this episode Pakistan announced their XI for Sydney, you can check it out below.

It's Warner Week in Sydney as 111-Test veteran David Warner prepares to say goodbye to the longest format in the third NRMA Insurance Test match against Pakistan at the SCG.

Louis Cameron gives us the update on the teams, plus Warner's missing Baggy Green, and we share some of the best answers from cricketcomau socials where they asked for people's favourite Warner memories.

