LIVE: Stars bowl first, Melbourne derby to start at 8.20pm

The covers are off at the MCG and will start at 8.20pm in the Melbourne derby between the Stars and Renegades after heavy afternoon rain delayed the start by more than an hour.

Stars captain Glenn Maxwell won the toss and asked their crosstown rivals to bat first under grey skies with the match reduced to a 14 overs per side contest.

Stars XI: Tom Rogers, Dan Lawrence (England), Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Imad Wasim (Pakistan), Jono Merlo, Sam Harper (wk), Joel Paris, Mark Steketee Renegades XI: Quinton de Kock (wk) (South Africa), Jordan Cox (England), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland (c), Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Peter Siddle

The hosts made one change with off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli omitted, replaced by medium-pace allrounder Jono Merlo who is listed to bat at No.8.

Their opponents the Renegades have also made two changes with Jordan Cox replacing fellow Englishman Joe Clarke at the top of the order and Kane Richardson returning to the XI after the Afghanistan Cricket Board withdrew star spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman's clearance to play in the match.

Renegades captain Nic Maddinson was unable to reclaim his place in the side after being dropped for their last match, with Will Sutherland to take the reins again.

Due to the rain, the Powerplay will consist of the first three overs and there will be one Power Surge over to be taken after the 7th over.

Four bowlers can bowl three overs and one bowler can bowl two overs.

The Stars enter the match against their crosstown rivals on a three-game winning streak and a fourth consecutive win would open up a four-point gap between the top (Heat, Sixers, Scorchers and Stars) and bottom four (Hurricanes, Strikers, Renegades and Thunder) teams in BBL|13 standings.

The Renegades will be chasing their second win of the campaign after opening their account in their last match with a four-wicket win over the Strikers.

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 6 4 0 0 2 1.943 0 10 2 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 6 3 1 0 2 0.167 0 8 3 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 4 3 0 0 1 1.707 0 7 4 Melbourne Stars Men STA 6 3 3 0 0 -1.466 0 6 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 5 2 3 0 0 -0.235 0 4 6 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 5 1 3 0 1 -0.278 0 3 7 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 6 1 4 0 1 -0.389 0 3 8 Sydney Thunder Men THU 6 1 4 0 1 -0.42 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

