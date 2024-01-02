LIVE: Aussies bat first in third India ODI

Australia are seeking an ODI series whitewash in the third and final one-dayer in Mumbai

Australia are batting first in the third and final ODI against India, with Megan Schutt returning to the XI as the tourists seek a series whitewash.

Schutt sat out Saturday's second one-dayer with a minor quad complaint, but the veteran pace bowler was cleared to return after undergoing a fitness test at Monday's training session.

She replaces fellow quick Darcie Brown in the XI, with Kim Garth retaining her place in the XI.

Meanwhile, India spinner Sneh Rana has been ruled out after being subbed out of the second one-dayer due to concussion.

Rana was sent to hospital for scans after she collided heavily clash with teammate Pooja Vastrakar in a fielding mishap.

Left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap has made an ODI debut in her place.

Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead with their thrilling three-run win in the second ODI.

After ringing in the new year together on Sunday night, the Australian squad now hopes to begin 2024 on a winning note.

"We're pretty keen to win this last game of the series, so we'll be putting our best team out there and looking to go three-nil in the series to lead into the T20s with some momentum," allrounder Annabel Sutherland said on Monday.

"I thought that the second ODI was a little bit more challenging batting conditions than the first one, so we're probably expecting a similar sort of batting deck that might be a bit challenging.

"I know that the batters are pretty keen to work on a few things from the previous game and hopefully put a good total on the board or chase something down – I think we can probably make a few inroads there."

India XI: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur

Australia XI: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Australia's CommBank Tour of India

Test match: India won by eight wickets

First ODI: Australia won by six wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by three runs

January 2: Third ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: First T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 7: Second T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

January 9: Third T20I, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle (Test only), Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar