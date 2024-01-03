Morris' five shuts out Strikers as Perth make it four straight

A match-winning spell from Lance Morris helped the Perth Scorchers to a fourth straight win this season

Perth Scorchers have overcome a brave challenge from the Adelaide Strikers with a match-defining spell from Lance Morris to clinch a 42-run triumph in their KFC BBL clash at Optus Stadium.

The Scorchers set a target of 212 as Laurie Evans smashed an unbeaten 85, but had to hold off a Strikers' counter-attack led by their captain Matt Short to maintain their undefeated start to the season.

Short (74) took the Strikers to within sight of a stunning victory until Morris struck in the 16th over to dismiss the in-form opener and put the Scorchers back in command on Wednesday night.

The emerging fast bowler finished with his first BBL five-wicket haul while only conceding 24 runs from his four overs as the local product starred in front of 41,576 fans.

The Strikers had reached 153 with seven wickets and more than five overs remaining until Short spooned a full delivery straight to mid-off to end an entertaining innings from the top run-scorer so far this season.

The visitors then collapsed to be all out for 169 and suffer their fourth consecutive loss of the campaign.

Chris Lynn had looked likely to partner Short towards the lofty target with a quick-fire 27 until slashing at a wide ball from Morris and picking out Zak Crawley at deep point.

Morris also picked up the wickets of Adam Hose (13), out nicking a slower ball, Jamie Overton (1) caught off a good length, and James Bazley (2) getting a top edge to a short one.

Andrew Tye (2-35) also picked up crucial wickets and reached 150 BBL scalps when ending Thomas Kelly's impressive knock on 29.

Jhye Richardson (2-31) wrapped up the Strikers' innings with a pair of wickets from consecutive balls to secure the Scorchers' fourth straight win of the campaign.

Evans had earlier struck a blazing 85 not out to propel the Perth Scorchers to 4-211.

The Englishman punished the under-fire Strikers with seven sixes and seven fours from only 28 balls, as the Scorchers piled on more than 100 runs from the last six overs of their innings.

Evans started raising the run rate with three sixes in an over from Overton (2-44) and reached a half-century from 18 balls – the fastest ever half-century for the Scorchers in the Big Bash.

Aaron Hardie (34) also led the way through the middle overs in his second match in charge since taking the reins from the Scorchers' injured captain Ashton Turner.

The Strikers won the toss and elected to field first at a venue where the team batting second have won eight of the past 10 BBL matches, but were unable to turn that into their advantage as Evans and then Morris took charge.

KFC BBL|13 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 7 5 0 0 2 1.671 0 12 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 5 4 0 0 1 1.87 0 9 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 7 3 2 0 2 0.109 0 8 4 Melbourne Stars Men STA 7 4 3 0 0 -1.14 0 8 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 5 2 3 0 0 -0.235 0 4 6 Sydney Thunder Men THU 6 1 4 0 1 -0.42 0 3 7 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 7 1 5 0 1 -0.505 0 3 8 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 6 1 4 0 1 -0.648 0 3 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

