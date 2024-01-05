Cooke's hattie, Harris' fireworks headline big Fire win

Zoe Cooke's career-best day with the ball helped Queensland secure an important three-wicket victory over South Australia

09:48 Play video Queensland v South Australia | WNCL

Queensland have strengthened their position on top of the Women's National Cricket League table, sealing a three-win over South Australia in Brisbane.

The Fire kept last season's runners-up to 231 at Allan Border Field despite Emma de Broughe's 90, thanks to a five-wicket haul - that included a hat-trick - from Zoe Cooke (5-31).

01:32 Play video Hat-trick caps career-best day for Cooke

Georgia Redmayne (55 from 64), Lauren Winfield-Hill (48 from 73) and Laura Harris (46 from 23) then saw the hosts to their target with 42 balls to spare.

It was not enough to claim a sixth batting bonus point for the season from seven matches, but did ensure they stayed five points clear of Tasmania atop the ladder.

After Nicola Hancock captured the key wicket of Scorpions opener Bridget Patterson with the first ball of the match, 20-year-old leg-spinner Grace Parsons caused all sorts of problems for South Australia's highly rated middle-order.

01:09 Play video Harris' electrifying knock puts Fire in promising position

She had Josie Dooley stumped on 46, then dismissed Courtney Webb (0) and Maddie Penna (0) with consecutive deliveries to have the Scorpions teetering at 4-89.

Amanda-Jade Wellington joined de Broughe in a 100-run stand to push SA's total past 200, before Cooke intervened, taking the final five wickets in 14 deliveries.

02:08 Play video de Broughe lifts Scorpions but falls just shy of century

She had Wellington stumped on 50 in the 46th over, then Kate Peterson caught by Charli Knott an over later.

Cooke finished the innings with a hat-trick, removing de Broughe, Courtney Neale and Anesu Mushangwe with consecutive balls.

"I wasn't expecting that to be honest, after my first five overs I thought my day was done," Cooke said.

"But it was good to come back, the pitch was doing a bit especially for those slower cutters.

"Grace Parsons got us back into that game, she bowled really well and had a great spell with Charli Knott as well.

"I've never had one of these days, so it is nice ... but the spinners set up the platform (and) it was good to come back through the end and perform a role I'm not actually used to doing."

The teams will meet at AB Field again on Sunday.